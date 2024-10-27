British TV icons of the '70s – where are they now?

Felicity Kendal shot to fame as Barbara Good in The Good Life. While she is typically associated with television, the 78-year-old focused on her burgeoning stage career in the 1980s and 1990s, starring in many of her first husband, Tom Stoppard's plays.

Among her latest on-screen roles, Felicity has featured in episodes of Inside No.9 (2017), Pennyworth (2019) and Ludwig (2024).

Speaking candidly, the 78-year-old has opened up about losing her beloved husband, Michael Rudman, with whom she shares a son – Jacob, 37. "I think it's very important to let go and not be maudlin. That's totally my own personal way: to get on and try to live in as positive a way as I can, even though it may be difficult," she told Saga.

"But when I'm faced with a decision about something now, I still ask Michael what I should do; that's not being spooky, that's just going into the many memories that will give me the answer to what he would say because I knew him so well."