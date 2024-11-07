Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have decided to make their next project a family affair.

The Footloose star and his actress wife have teamed up with their children Sosie and Travis Bacon for a new horror-comedy movie titled Family Movie, according to Variety.

The film is a collaborative effort as not only are Kevin and Kyra directing and starring in the movie alongside their children, but all four of them will produce for Mixed Breed Films alongside Norman Golightly at Dark Castle Entertainment.

According to the outlet, Family Movie "follows an eclectic but tight-knit family of filmmakers who suddenly find themselves in a real-life horror movie when a body turns up on the set of their latest low-budget slasher.

"As the production spirals comically out of control, they realize the only solution to keep filming is to cover up the murder, by any means necessary."

The family's involvement has not only excited fans but movie bosses too. "There may not be a more compelling Hollywood family than the Bacons," Dark Castle co-CEO Norman Golightly said.

"We can't wait to bring their unique dynamic to the screen and then wildly turn it on its head for audiences."

Both Sosie and Travis have followed in their parents' footsteps, Travis is a musician and composer, and member of the heavy metal band Black Anvil, while Sosie is an actress, best known for her work on Smile and Mare of Easttown.

Kyra, Kevin, and their kids have all collaborated with each other on both music and film projects in the past.

Travis previously worked on the music for his parents' film Space Oddity, which Kyra directed, and Kevin starred in, and when HELLO! attended the premiere in 2022, Kevin opened up about getting to work with his family.

"We've collaborated on amazing stuff because I'm a musician too," he told HELLO! about his son.

"They support us, and we support them. We all work together in different kinds of capacities," he added, recalling how he has also directed his daughter.

"We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process," Sosie said.

Kyra shared: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it. They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So, it's nice."

Despite their success, Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about how they tried to sway their children away from working in the spotlight.

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra agrees with her husband and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful.

"The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."