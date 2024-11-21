Gavin & Stacey finale: BBC teases Nessa's proposal and long-awaited fishing trip reveal

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale is set to air over Christmas 2024 - and the BBC has finally released much anticipated details about what to expect from the Shipmans and the Wests.

The synopsis reads: "It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened since then.

WATCH: Gavin and Stacey star comments on new series amid James Corden's UK return - details

"In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex; Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely. Nessa’s started a new business venture and Neil the Baby’s about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad."

The plot details also revealed that Christmas would be taking place in Essex for 2024, with Pam stressing over playing hostess to Gwen's family, while Mick is newly retired - and unhelpful - while practicing his golf in the living room. Meanwhile, Pete and Dawn are also still having their ups and downs - much to our delight!

© BBC/Baby Cow/Neil Bennett The Gavin and Stacey cast in 2007

The synopsis also teases the one question we'd all love to see answered - just what happened on Uncle Bryn and Jason's fishing trip.

The show follows two families from Wales and Essex respectively, who are joined together after two young lovebirds Gavin and Stacey fall in love and tie the knot following a long-distance relationship - while their respective best friends, Smithy and Nessa, have their own unusual dynamic.

© Dave J Hogan The cast are reunited for another Christmas special

The 90-minute finale, which was written by stars James Corden and Ruth Jones, will be the last-ever show in the series, and is set to be released on Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.

Speaking about filming the finale of the hit show, Alison Steadman said: "We've had a great five weeks, we only finished on Monday night. But we were all dreading that final scene when we finished.

Pete and Dawn in Gavin and Stacey

"I think 90% of us were in tears, some people braved it, because it's been so fantastic. We had a wrap party, it was very nice, it was lovely. We'll just miss not filming it any more, it was fabulous."

© Matthew Horwood Rob Brydon, who plays Bryn West, is seen during filming for the Gavin and Stacey in 2019

Speaking about signing on for the role back in 2007, she said: "James and Ruth together, they are amazing, their scripts, so witty and funny. When I read the first scene I thought I've got to do this. I couldn't wait, I was going through the script and they didn't let me down."