It's been almost ten years since they last graced our screens, but the wait is finally over – Gavin and Stacey is back! The whole clan have reunited to celebrate Christmas in a festive special airing on Christmas Day on BBC One. And one star of the show has said that they'd love to do more!

Speaking on This Morning earlier this month to promote the show, Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman in the hit sitcom, explained how she'd love the much-loved BBC programme to film a Christmas special every year, and even return for a new series. The actress explained: "This is what the cast are like to Ruth [Jones] and James [Corden]! You know, I think we'd all desperately love to do more or do a special every year, we'd love to".

Gavin and Stacey is back for a Christmas special

She continued: "We are like a family. We have two weeks rehearsal and we were quite nervous before it started because there was such a big pressure … and within no time at all, we just almost dropped it straight back in and it was like we've been filming the day before." This makes us SO happy!

But despite expressing her desire to have the show return again, the mum-of-three also explained that she didn't know whether the creators, Ruth Jones and James Corden, had any plans to write a new series. "I have no idea it's up to them, but I think I'd be more than happy to do more."

The whole clan has reunited!

Joanna's comments come shortly after Ruth herself answered questions on the prospect of more episodes. Speaking at the show's launch screening and Q&A, Ruth was asked by Rylan Clark-Neal whether it was on the cards. "Who knows?" she teased. "Hand on heart, at the moment, there is no plan, but there is room for it to move on." We are keeping our fingers firmly crossed!

