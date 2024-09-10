James Corden reunites with ex Sheridan Smith for Gavin and Stacey finale

Smithster sister! It has been confirmed that Sheridan Smith will be returning to Gavin and Stacey for the show's final ever episode, which will air over Christmas 2024. In the show, Sheridan plays Rudi, Smithy's sister with whom he regularly clashes.

Sheridan has already filmed her scenes as the cheeky younger sibling, which marks her first time played her since 2010. Sheridan didn't return for the 2019 Christmas special, and opened up about not taking part in it to Radio 2, saying: "I’m not going to be in it. I don’t think, anyway. Like everyone, I can’t wait to watch the Christmas special. I’m so proud to have been a part of something so special."

She later joked about the speculation about her absence, tweeting: "Me & my fella right now at how ridiculously blown out of proportion certain folk like to make things. I was only ever in [four] episodes. Why would they need to bring me back? There is no drama between me & James. And no story. Chill out! In other news... happy Wednesday."

James and Sheridan dated back in 2007 for two years before splitting in 2009, with James calling the Cilla actress the "love of his life" and adding that the split left him "heartbroken and lost". However, James is now happily married with three children, with Sheridan has a four-year-old son, Billy.

Sheridan Smith plays Rudi in the hit show

James opened up about working on the final episode with his co-creator, Ruth Jones, while on Virgin Radio, explaining: "Rewriting is really difficult. Writing is really fun because you can just go 'anything can happen.' But when you rewrite stuff, you're dealing with a lot of logistics and 'well, look we might not be able to shoot that, or this needs to be in this location, is there any way this can change?'

"And frankly, it's too long. So really what we have been doing the last few weeks really is just trying to make it as economical as possible. And we finished it yesterday."

© Dave J Hogan The cast are reunited for another Christmas special

He added: "We've finished writing, we will never write anything that Pam [Alison Steadman's character] says again…We will never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn [Rob Brydon's character] has done. And we just looked at each other and we were just like, 'Ah, isn't that amazing?'

"To even have the luxury of deciding to end it and to be in a position where people still care. It's inconceivable to us – all of it. I just feel very emotional by all of it; everything."

© BBC James Corden and Ruth Jones announced the show's finale

The duo confirmed that the beloved sitcom, which follows the families of Essex-based Gavin and Welsh Stacey, would return for one last time back in May. Sharing the news on Instagram, the caption read: "We'll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!! Coming this Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer."