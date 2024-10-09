Gavin and Stacey's Alison Steadman shares 'emotional' update on final episode: 'We were in tears'

Gavin and Stacey will soon be coming to an end, with the final episode set to air at Christmas, and star Alison Steadman has lifted the lid on the "emotional" final filming days.

During an appearance on The One Show, host Alex Jones asked Alison how emotional wrapping on the series was. "It was, it was," she said. "We've had a great five weeks, we only finished on Monday night. But we were all dreading that final scene where we finish.

WATCH: Alison Steadman shares update on Gavin & Stacey

"I think 90 per cent of us were in tears, some people braved it, it's been so fantastic."

Alison then confirmed there was a "wrap party" for the cast, and although she didn't go into too many details, she revealed it was "lovely". The star added: "We'll just miss not filming it anymore."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alison revealed how cast members were emotional

The 78-year-old has been a firm favourite on the hit sitcom, created by stars James Corden and Ruth Jones, where she plays Pam Shipman, the mother of titular character Gavin.

James, who also stars in the show as Smithy, opened up about his emotions when writing the final episode back in July. "Rewriting is really difficult. Writing is really fun because you can just go 'anything can happen,'" he told Virgin Radio.

© Dave J Hogan The cast are reuniting for a final time

"But when you rewrite stuff, you're dealing with a lot of logistics and 'well, look we might not be able to shoot that, or this needs to be in this location, is there any way this can change?'

"And frankly, it's too long. So really what we have been doing the last few weeks really is just trying to make it as economical as possible. And we finished it yesterday."

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb as Pam and Mick Shipman

He concluded: "And we [he and Ruth] just looked at each other and we were just like, 'Ah, isn't that amazing?' To even have the luxury of deciding to end it and to be in a position where people still care. It's inconceivable to us – all of it. I just feel very emotional by all of it; everything."

The final episode was confirmed back in February, and fans will find out what happened when Smithy popped the question to Nessa in the final moments of 2019's special.

© BBC Are you ready for the final episode?

