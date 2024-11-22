I'm a Celebrity viewers react to Ant McPartlin's 'unprofessional' behaviour

I'm a Celebrity viewers have supported Ant McPartlin after he explained why he was frustrated on the hit show and why he acted "unprofessionally" while overseeing a Bush Tucker Trial in which Dean McCullough took on a challenge.

Chatting to Joel Dommett on the spin-off show, he said: "Oh God. I told you not to talk to me about it, Sam. My annoyance came across on screen and it was quite unprofessional, and I'm not happy about it." Dec chimed in: "I think you hid it quite well, Ant." He continued: "I will be kind to him today!"

Ant added: "I got quite annoyed at one point… If you can't do it, you can't do it, but get on with it! Try it! Try it! If you find it physically impossible or hard, that's fine, just try. There's a lot of not trying for quite a few minutes, then they started to try, and it was too late."

His co-star Declan Donnelly joked: "We didn't sense that at all," adding: "We're waiting for redemption."

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Dean McCullough on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Fans were quick to agree with Ant, with one posting on TikTok: "I was with Ant! Very frustrating," while another wrote: "He was putting it on! He was fine with a big snake around his feet but was screaming at work?"

A third person joked: "It's very obvious this time that Ant is losing his patience this year hahhaha."

However, others were concerned, with one posting: "Ant doesn't seem himself this season… something off with him," while another wrote: "I thought he seemed really snappy and impatient with the contestants during the trial when usually he jokes and laughs when they're scared and screaming."

© ITV/Shutterstock Dean McCullough has struggled with the trials

However, Ant was true to his word when Dean took on his third Bush Tucker Trial, giving him a stern but fair word. He said:" Now Dean, I want to have a word with you. What happened yesterday? No stars. What happened the day before? You said 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.' You can only change the narrative by sticking with it and getting on with it."

Dean joked: "I feel like I'm being told off by Ant and Dec," while Dec replied: "I'm good cop!"

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Ant and Dec for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Ant added: "He's very carrot, and I'm very stick."

The radio host went on to achieve four stars—his highest so far—and was treated by his fellow campmates as a result. Jokily raging about the camp's reaction, Ant said: "What the bloody hell, he only gets four stars, and they pamper him. It's not good, is it? He literally got four out of ten"—so we don't think he's over his annoyance just yet!