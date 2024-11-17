I'm a Celebrity 2024: highest-paid star in show history and their astounding fee revealed

I'm a Celebrity is back on our screens and as this new crop of celebrities adjusts to their new life in the jungle, we can't help but wonder how much the stars have been paid.

Fees for appearing on the shows have varied throughout the years, with major stars being able to secure high fees for agreeing to compete. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he had been offered a "substantial" sum to appear on last year's series, while former Deal or No Deal presenter Noel Edmonds was reportedly paid £600,000.

Here's all we can find out about this year's fees…

How much are this year's I'm a Celebrity contestants paid?

Coleen Rooney reportedly received the highest ever fee in the show's history. The 'Wagatha Christie' personality has reportedly been paid £1.5 million to compete, with Tyler West sharing the news on Lorraine. "Oh wow," quipped host Lorraine Kelly at the high price.

ITV does not comment on how much the celebrities are paid, but in the past stars have been expected to receive anything from £30,000 to £900,000, depending on their level of fame.

© ITV Coleen is believed to be the highest-paid contestant in the show's history

However, that fee could end up being taken away from them. Reportedly, if celebrities fail to spend three days in the jungle then the entire fee is revoked.

Stars are only given a flat rate fee, meaning they don't get any chances to earn extra money if they progress further in the competition. The King or Queen of the Jungle is also not given additional prize money.

Highest-paid celebrities

Alongside Nigel and Noel, other celebrities have been able to get high fees for their appearance. Football manager Harry Redknapp reportedly scooped £500,000 to appear back on series 18, which he ultimately won.

© ITV/Shutterstock Nigel was one of the highest-paid celebrities on the show

Culture Club singer Boy George and former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner also received the same fee.

Katie Price has appeared twice on I'm a Celebrity and for her second appearance, the model was reportedly paid £450,000. Meanwhile, Iain Wright, Amir Khan and Matt Hancock were all paid £400,000 for their involvement.

Ant and Dec's pay

© ITV The hosts are believed to earn around £3 million

Ant and Dec reportedly earn £3.3 million each a month for their time with ITV. Back in January 2023, they also signed a three-year 'golden handcuffs' deal with the broadcaster which is thought to be upwards of £30 million.