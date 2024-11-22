I'm A Celeb viewers 'annoyed' as they call for change to show - find out why

Viewers who tuned into Thursday's episode of I'm A Celebrity called for a change to the show after Dean McCullough was voted for his fourth trial in one week.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ will take on Highstreet of Horrors in Friday's instalment alongside fellow campmate, McFly star Danny Jones, who was also voted for the trial.

WATCH: Danny Jones shocked when snake slithers into his shorts on I’m A Celebrity

It comes after Dean faced the Lethal Lab, where he was locked in seven different "containment areas" alongside snakes, cockroaches, mealworms, giant lizards and spiders. While he managed to secure four stars, he shouted, 'I'm a celebrity get me out of here' after fish guts were poured on his head in the fifth containment.

Taking to social media, fans called for the show to implement a rule stopping the same celebrity from taking part in two consecutive trials.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Dean McCullough won four stars during Lethal Lab

One person penned: "Can they pls make it so the same person can’t go in twice in a row I don’t want to see Dean againnn," while another added: "Surely after all these years you'd have thought ITV would have come up with a way to stop the same people doing the trial every day. Just put a rule in that after 2 tasks the celeb gets immunity from the next."

A third fan shared their frustration, writing: "Dean again for a trial really buttttttt least Danny with him mean more entertaining!!! Please change the format so after a trail same celebrity can't do another trail for set time @ITV @imacelebrity," while another saw the funny side, adding: "Only in the UK could everyone get annoyed over seeing the same person and still vote for them," before dropping a laughing emoji.

© Yoshitaka Kono/Shutterstock Richard Coles arrived in Thursday night's episode

Elsewhere in the episode, the campmates were ordered to give up their contraband after Dean smuggled teabags into camp, while Tulisa Contostavlos handed over a bag of seasoning that fellow campmate Melvin Odoom had given to her.

Viewers also watched as late arrivals TV personality Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles made their entrance. They arrived at 'Jungle Junkyard', which at first glance looked like a basic camp with overgrown greenery, rusty corrugated metal and no beds to sleep on, but was later revealed as a luxurious home, with a hidden sofa, double beds and a bubble bath.

© Yoshitaka Kono Maura Higgins joined Richard in the Jungle Junkyard

Before heading into the jungle, Maura admitted she was "absolutely petrified" of taking part in an eating challenge and had "never slept outside before". "I am ready to step outside my comfort zone. I hope I do make myself proud and I am both excited but also very nervous, because I am scared of absolutely everything," she said.