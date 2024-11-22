Why Wayne Rooney won't be watching wife Coleen on I'm a Celebrity

Coleen Rooney is being cheered on by friends and family back home as she sleeps under the stars in the Australian jungle in this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, but her husband Wayne won't be watching on Friday as he has other priorities.

The former footballer is now manager at Plymouth Argyle, and they have a home game with a late kick-off at 8pm on Friday 22 November against Watford so he will be mid-game when the latest episode airs on ITV.

WATCH: Joel Dommett reveals the secret luxury some campmates get

Wayne has spoken out about not being happy with this situation, but not for the fact he will miss the live episode.

The match was originally due to take place on Saturday afternoon, and the decision to bring it forward is what Wayne has aired his grievances about, as it has left him less time to prepare and many of his players are only just returning from international duties.

© NurPhoto Wayne Rooney manages Plymouth Argyle and he will be pitch-side on Friday

In an interview with Plymouth Live, he said: "Of course, it's not ideal, and we know Watford are having the same problem from that point of view, and they obviously have to travel as well. I think it's crazy to have the game on a Friday but it's something we have to deal with, and we have prepared for it as best we can."

© Shutterstock Coleen has had candid chats in the jungle

Coleen has already discussed her Rebekah Vardy feud with her campmates, and in Thursday's instalment, the star opened up about her "difficult" times with Wayne.

Speaking to Strictly's Oti Mabuse, she said: "Since the first mistake he's made, that's been in the public, people have not forgiven.

© ITV Coleen spoke about her very public romance with Wayne

"When things have happened the public have wanted it to just go oh, split, you know, that's it, split them up. But the fact is, there's always been love still there…

"It has been difficult, but we're happy now, after all those years… we're a team."

Coleen's family support

In a sweet photograph shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Coleen and Wayne's youngest son Cass, six, cosied up on the sofa at their £20 million Cheshire mansion to support his mum.

© Instagram Coleen Rooney's youngest son Cass cheered her on from home

"Cass catching up on episode 3 with his [kangaroo] teddy. Keep going mum!" read the caption. He was seen wearing teddy bear pyjamas and a khaki hat with corks as he cuddled a fluffy kangaroo toy.

"Ah cool dude, he's his mam's double!" wrote one follower, and many agreed that he is her double!