The Day of the Jackal's future revealed after season one

The Day of the Jackal has been a major hit for Sky, becoming the biggest Original drama ever to be released on the platform - and so unsurprisingly the show will be returning for round two - and we couldn't be more excited!

Season one follows an MI6 agent, Bianca, who is determined to track down one of the world's greatest assassins, the elusive 'Jackal', played by Eddie Redmayne. The show is an adaptation of the novel by Frederick Forsyth, and we can't wait to see where the cat-and-mouse drama goes next!

WATCH: The series follows an elusive lone assassin, the Jackal

The show has been met with widespread praise from viewers and critics alike, with The Daily Telegraph writing that "Eddie Redmayne is truly compelling" while The I called it "one of Redmayne’s finest performances".

The star served as executive producer in season one alongside his co-star, Lashana Lynch - however, their involvement in season two has yet to be confirmed - however, we'd be shocked if Eddie didn't return for season two - he is the Jackal himself after all!

© Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival Eddie Redmayne plays 'the Jackal'

If you have yet to tune into the new series, the synopsis reads: "An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.

"But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake."

© Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival Eddie plays a ruthless assassin

Speaking about his role, Eddie told Sky: "There’s something old school – both an analogue quality but also an elegance – to who this character is.

"There’s a certain peacocking about him. He enjoys all the elements of his job. He enjoys the planning, the chess work, and the thinking three-moves-ahead. And there's a great delight when those dominoes are set up and set off. And then, of course, the second that cascade gets disrupted and it falls apart then it's about watching someone who's used to having such a level of intricacy and control, watching that fumble out of control."

© Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival Lashana Lynch plays an intelligence officer

Taking to Twitter to discuss the series, one person wrote: "Day of the Jackal is already up there as one of the best television series. Properly good. Eddie Redmayne is incredible in this." Another person added: "Weird thing about #DayOfTheJackal is that the Jackal is the only likeable character. So fingers crossed he succeeds and we get more Jackal action."

A third person wrote: "Anyway, who is watching The Day of the Jackal? Superb TV, can't believe I now have to wait for it to come out weekly."