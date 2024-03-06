‘Dark and sexy’: What fans are saying about new Sky drama Mary and George

Mary and George is the latest period drama to land on our screens, and it’s fair to say that fans are absolutely loving it. With all episodes appearing at once, available on Sky and NOW, it didn’t take fans long to watch the whole thing.
The story follows Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers, a woman of few means in the Jacobean era who has her son George (Nicholas Galitzine) trained up as a Renaissance man for him to woo King James I (Tony Curran). Avoiding spoilers, here’s what viewers have been saying about it.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: “ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT!! I love historical series and it was ‘dark, sexy, se;” for real! I'll need a more accurate rewatch.”
Another person added: “Just finished Mary and George and have to say BRAVO…the acting was SUPERB!! @nickgalitzine @TonyCurran69 and #JulianneMoore played their parts VERY VERY WELL. Now give them all the awards! #MaryAndGeorge."
A third person added: “Just finished watching #MaryandGeorge and all I’ll say is the acting is phenomenal. JM is slightly terrifying, Nicholas is gorgeous and entirely mesmerising as George, and Tony Curran is inspired as King James. Definitely going to watch it again and again.”
Praising Julianne in her role as Mary Villers, another fan posted: “I just finished #MaryandGeorge and OH MY GOD. You know I’m gonna write an essay about my man right here but first of all,can we take a moment to appreciate Julianne Moore and Tony Curran because first of all as someone who’s watched a lot of Julianne’s work, she never fails to blow me away every single time.”
Tony opened up about filming some of the risqué scenes in HELLO!’s latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, explaining: “Nick was great. We had a laugh. We started texting each other before we started shooting, before I even met him, actually.
“Certainly from my perspective, to do nude scenes or sex scenes, I don't mind if it's okay with the other people who are partaking. It [needed] to have a bit of levity because it breaks the ice and it can be a bit nerve-wracking, dropping trou!”
“Definitely with the scenes I had with Nick because some of them were very affectionate and very tender and we're kissing each other and touching each other and we can trust each other, we trusted the director and we tried to be as truthful and as we could with the scenes because there are a lot of the scenes that are quite rough and ready and intense and fiery and sexual. But then I think their relationship falls into one friendship, of tenderness and ultimately of love.”