‘Dark and sexy’: What fans are saying about new Sky drama Mary and George

Mary and George is the latest period drama to land on our screens, and it’s fair to say that fans are absolutely loving it. With all episodes appearing at once, available on Sky and NOW, it didn’t take fans long to watch the whole thing.

The story follows Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers, a woman of few means in the Jacobean era who has her son George (Nicholas Galitzine) trained up as a Renaissance man for him to woo King James I (Tony Curran). Avoiding spoilers, here’s what viewers have been saying about it.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: “ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT!! I love historical series and it was ‘dark, sexy, se;” for real! I'll need a more accurate rewatch.”

Another person added: “Just finished Mary and George and have to say BRAVO…the acting was SUPERB!! @nickgalitzine @TonyCurran69 and #JulianneMoore played their parts VERY VERY WELL. Now give them all the awards! #MaryAndGeorge."

© Rory Mulvey/ SKY UK Mary and George - the couple at court

A third person added: “Just finished watching #MaryandGeorge and all I’ll say is the acting is phenomenal. JM is slightly terrifying, Nicholas is gorgeous and entirely mesmerising as George, and Tony Curran is inspired as King James. Definitely going to watch it again and again.”

© SKY UK Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers & Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers in Mary & George

Praising Julianne in her role as Mary Villers, another fan posted: “I just finished #MaryandGeorge and OH MY GOD. You know I’m gonna write an essay about my man right here but first of all,can we take a moment to appreciate Julianne Moore and Tony Curran because first of all as someone who’s watched a lot of Julianne’s work, she never fails to blow me away every single time.”

Things you probably didn’t know about King James I © Rory Mulvey/ SKY UK Tony Curran as King James in Mary & George He called George Villiers his ‘wife’

He led the first public campaign against smoking

He translated the Bible - and it exists to this day

He made George and Mary Villiers a Duke and a Duchess - unprecedented titles for non-royals

His parents - Mary Queen of Scots and Lord Darnley - were both murdered when he was a baby

He was really into witches - and inspired Macbeth

Tony opened up about filming some of the risqué scenes in HELLO!’s latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, explaining: “Nick was great. We had a laugh. We started texting each other before we started shooting, before I even met him, actually.

© Rory Mulvey/ SKY UK Tony Curran as King James in Mary & George

“Certainly from my perspective, to do nude scenes or sex scenes, I don't mind if it's okay with the other people who are partaking. It [needed] to have a bit of levity because it breaks the ice and it can be a bit nerve-wracking, dropping trou!”

© SKY UK Mary & George is inspired by the unbelievable true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her beautiful and charismatic son, George, to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England and become his all-powerful lover

“Definitely with the scenes I had with Nick because some of them were very affectionate and very tender and we're kissing each other and touching each other and we can trust each other, we trusted the director and we tried to be as truthful and as we could with the scenes because there are a lot of the scenes that are quite rough and ready and intense and fiery and sexual. But then I think their relationship falls into one friendship, of tenderness and ultimately of love.”