The Day of the Jackal star Lashana Lynch's private life with famous husband

Lashana Lynch is blowing audiences away with her portrayal of fierce investigator Bianca in Sky's smash-hit thriller, The Day of the Jackal, which follows the MI6 agent as she hunts down the titular contract killer [played by Eddie Redmayne]. While fans of the show will know all about Bianca's complicated relationships with her husband and daughter, her counterpart's home life couldn't be more different.

Read all we know about Lashana's husband and family life below…

Lashana's early life and career

Lashana, 36, was born in west London to Jamaican parents and grew up in Hammersmith and Shepherd's Bush.

Opening up about coming from a working-class background and noticing the differences between her and some of her school friends, she told The Guardian: "Back then, it was the size of friends' houses and the very casual way I might be told, 'Oh, you like that thing? Take it. You want a teddy? I can buy that for you.'

"You want to just keep going. I especially do, being from a working-class background," she continued, adding: "You don't wanna miss out on anything, you don't wanna let anyone down."

© Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival Lashana Lynch plays an intelligence officer in The Day of the Jackal

Lashana landed her break-out role in the period drama Still Star-Crossed, which was executive-produced by Shonda Rhimes. At the time, the actress was temping as an NHS receptionist.

From there, she went on to play Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel before going on to play 007 agent Nomi in the 2021 James Bond film, No Time to Die. Since then, Lashana has starred in The Marvels, Matilda the Musical and Bob Marley: One Love.

© Dave Benett Lashana grew up in west London

She said of her latest role in The Day of the Jackal: "[Bianca] is so determined to be this strange version of human superhero. And I say strange version because it's all the twisted elements of things that you would hope that a human wouldn't do when doing good for the world.

"The way that she goes about her work means that there has to be a fall off and a sacrifice somewhere. And unfortunately for her, that sacrifice and the racking of the brain is worth it," the actress told Entertainment Weekly.

Lashana's famous husband

Lashana isn't the only famous face in her household as she's married to actor Zachary Momoh. The 36-year-old is perhaps best known for his roles in The Nevers, No Offence, Seven Seconds and starring alongside Cynthia Erivo in the 2019 biopic Harriet, about the abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Zachary also played the role of Harrison Green in two episodes of the BBC's Death in Paradise back in 2019, and has made one episode appearances in Doctors and Holby City.

© Dave Benett Lashana is married to Zackary Momoh

He's also a star of the stage, having played the title role in the National Theatre's 2013 production of Othello, and Tom Robinson in To Kill a Mockingbird at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in 2014.

The couple are notoriously private and so it's not known exactly when they met or how long they've been married. We do know, however, that they live close to where Lashana grew up in west London.

© Dave Benett Lashana with her co-stars Úrsula Corberó and Eddie Redmayne at the London premiere

Lashana's family life

Lashana and Zachary are about to become first-time parents as they are expecting their first child. The actress debuted her baby bump at The Day Of The Jackal premiere at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London in October.

© Karwai Tang Lashana Lynch looked radiant in a figure-hugging dress

The star looked the epitome of a Bond Girl as she donned a midnight blue, strapless gown with a structured bodice that hugged her bump.