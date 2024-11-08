The Day of the Jackal viewers make same complaint about Eddie Redmayne thriller

The Day of the Jackal made its highly-anticipated debut on Sky on Thursday night, with five episodes dropping in one night of the new thriller series. While fans were glued to the gripping thriller, some couldn't help but make one complaint.

Based on the classic 1971 book by Frederick Forsyth, the series follows an elusive lone assassin, the Jackal [Eddie Redmayne], who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.

© Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival Eddie Redmayne stars in The Day of The Jackal

Although the new drama went down a storm with viewers, with many binge-watching all five episodes in one sitting, others complained about the episode scheduling, with the remaining episodes set to drop weekly from now on.

Taking to social media, one person penned: "@skytv you drop the first 5 Episodes of #TheDayOfTheJackal on 1 day, then make us wait for the following episodes. Why? Either release as a Box Set or just 1 episode weekly. Sack the idiot responsible for making this choice!"

© Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival Eddie plays an elusive assassin

A second viewer penned: "#TheDayoftheJackal after screening the first five episodes back to back only one episode a week now. Just drop the entire series @skytv," while a third person remarked: "Quite looking forward to Sky's #DayOfTheJackal but completely perplexed as to why they're dropping 5 eps in one night."

Others were pleased to have access to the first five episodes on the opening night, with one person praising the thrilling show. "#JustWatched the first five episodes of #TheDayOfTheJackal & was very pleased with what the cast & crew delivered. I love the subtle nods to the original film & and I can't wait for episode 6. Well done, all involved," they penned, while another added: "Binged the first 5 episodes of Day of the Jackal. It's brilliant."

© Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival Lashana Lynch plays an MI6 agent

Another fan hailed the show as "the best" they've seen in years, writing: "Just seen first five episodes of #dayofthejackal on #sky and it's the best show I have seen in years. I'm not into binge watching but sorry had to it's so well acted and compelling no spoilers."

Viewers were also impressed with the cast performances, with many praising leading man Eddie and his co-star Lashana Lynch, who plays MI6 agent Bianca.

One person penned: "Having just watched five episodes of 'The Day of the Jackal', I must say Eddie Redmayne was impressive, actually superb, a pleasant homage to Forsyth's character and the 70's movie."

© Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival Viewers praised the gripping series

A second added: "Enjoying #TheDayOfTheJackal and Eddie Redmayne is very good as the assassin. Lashana Lynch is class. Loving the soundtrack too!!"

The ten-episode series is a fresh twist on the original source material and promises a "chase across the world as the hunter becomes the hunted".

The synopsis reads: "An unrivalled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake."