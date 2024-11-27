After the Party: viewers react to 'dark' drama - is it worth the watch?

After the Party is Channel 4's latest import, with the New Zealand drama receiving acclaim from critics and viewers alike - with one reviewer calling it "best TV drama in years".

The story follows a woman whose world is rocked when her ex-husband - who she accused of assaulting their daughter's friend - returns to town, denying that he ever did anything wrong.

WATCH: The New Zealand-set series follows middle-aged, no-nonsense teacher Penny

The show has an impressive cast, starring real-life couple Rings of Power star Peter Mullan and Black Bird actress Robyn Malcolm, and fans have taken to social media to discuss the show - with many complimenting Robyn's incredible performance as a woman losing courage in her conviction.

"The first ep of #AfterTheParty is an incredible example of both establishing a clearly defined character in the opening moments & starting the story right off the back of that," one person wrote. "It feels grounded, mature with a lived in perf from Robyn Malcolm- looking forward to see where it goes."

© Channel 4 Grace (Tara Canton), Phil (Peter Mullan) in After The Party

Another person added: "New Zealand drama #AfterTheParty on #channel4 is absolutely superb. #PeterMullan is his usual magnificent self but it's the actress playing his wife- #RobynMalcolm- who stands out. What an incredible performance!"

A third person wrote: "#AfterTheParty It is dark & and deals with the horrendous subject of grooming & sexual abuse. A selfless mother who does everything she can to protect her family."

© Channel 4 After the Party poster

Others binge-watched all six episodes of the show, with one posting: "Finished binge watching the thought provoking uncompromising New Zealand series," while another posting: "Wow! A must watch #aftertheparty very believable, great actors, very powerful."

So what is the show about? Robyn plays Penny, a no-nonsense science teacher who tells it like it is. Five years earlier, she accused her husband Phil of a sex crime at a party - and no one believes her. When Phil returns to town after five years, her daughter wants her to let go of her accusations.

© Channel 4 Tara Canton as Grace in After the Party

The synopsis continues: "As her old furies rise to the surface, Penny must decide what’s more important – the truth or rebuilding her relationships with everyone around her?"

After the Party is available to watch on Channel 4