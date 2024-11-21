After the Party viewers issue same complaint about Channel 4's dark new drama

Channel 4's gripping new drama After the Party arrived on our TV screens on Wednesday night and while the six-parter has been met with rave reviews from critics, some viewers couldn't help but make the same complaint about the series.

The New Zealand-set thriller follows middle-aged, no-nonsense teacher Penny [Robyn Malcolm], whose world is turned upside down when her ex-husband returns to town five years after she accused him of a sex crime against her daughter's teenage friend.

© Channel 4 Robyn Malcolm stars as Penny in After the Party

While many fans praised the compelling opening episode, some felt the pacing was a little slow. One person wrote: "This is a bit slow #AfterTheParty," while another added: "Is it just me, or is this #AfterTheParty thing too slow-moving? I'm normally good with a slow-burn plot but I'm already sick of this show halfway through episode 1. Losing interest."

Others defended the series, commenting: "Yes agreed but intriguing enough to see it through to the end," while another agreed, writing: "Quite slow but I will try and persevere."

© Channel 4 Tara Canton plays Penny's daughter Grace

However, viewers who have already binge-watched the series, which aired in New Zealand late last year, thought the drama was well worth persevering with and heaped praise on the series and its lead star Robyn.

One person wrote: "After the Party is brilliant. So well made with many stunning performances," while another added: "After the Party is seriously the best TV I have seen in a long time. Nuanced, credible and curious exploration of the shrapnel surrounding allegations of abuse. Robyn Malcolm's performance is extraordinary, as is Tara Canton's."

© Channel 4 Peter Mullan as Phil

A third fan penned: "I've just binged #AfterTheParty… not easy or comfortable to watch, but utterly gripping television, and very topical. Robyn Malcolm is phenomenal as Penny."

For those yet to tune into the series, it follows Penny Wilding, a bold and fearless science teacher, basketball coach, environmental activist, mother and grandmother, who "tells it like it is". Her attitude wins her few friends in her close-knit community of Wellington, New Zealand's coastal capital.

© Channel 4 Fans praised the gripping plot

But five years ago, Penny's world imploded when she accused her husband Phil [Peter Mullan] of a sex crime against her daughter's teenage friend and nobody believed her.

The synopsis continues: "When Penny's now ex-husband returns to town, her daughter pressures her to let go of her accusations and move on. As her old furies rise to the surface, Penny must decide what's more important – the truth or rebuilding her relationships with everyone around her?"

Robyn and Peter star alongside Tara Canton as Penny and Phil's daughter Grace, as well as Dean O'Gorman as Simon, Mia Blake as Bridget and Ian Blackburn as Ollie.

After the Party is available to stream on Channel 4.