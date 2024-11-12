The Couple Next Door to return with series 2 but with major cast changes – and Sam Heughan fans won't be happy

Channel 4's hit psychological drama The Couple Next Door is returning to our screens – but this time, a brand new cast will lead the drama, with only one star reprising their role from the first series.

While the first season starred Eleanor Tomlinson, Sam Heughan, Alfred Enoch and Jessica De Gouw, the upcoming episodes will focus on a brand new story with Sam Palladio (Nashville, The Princess Switch), Annabel Scholey (The Split, The Sixth Commandment), Aggy K Adams (The Witcher, Greek Salad) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (One Piece, Never Have I Ever) taking on the central roles while Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered, Not Going Out) will return as curtain twitching neighbour Alan.

WATCH: Did you watch series one?

Penned by David Allison (Bedlam, Marcella) and directed by Dries Vos (Suspect, Professor T), season two will venture back into the "claustrophobic world of the cul-de-sac and explore the fallout of taking your fantasies and making them reality".

Filming is currently underway in Belgium, with transmission details yet to be announced.

© Darren Craig / Joseph Sinclair / Simon Annand /Jeff Overs / Shutterstock Sam Palladio, Annabel Scholey, Aggy K Adams and Sendhil Ramamurthy have joined Hugh Dennis for season two

So, what can viewers expect from the plot?

The story follows talented heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Scholey) and her husband, consultant anaesthetist Jacob (Palladio), a high-flying couple whose lives are turned upside down when their mysterious new hospital colleague Mia (Aggy K Adams) rents out the house next door.

© Getty Annabel will lead the cast as Charlotte

The synopsis continues: "Working her way into Charlotte and Jacob's confidence and eventually their bed, Mia also quickly befriends cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Hugh Dennis) whilst Charlotte has to handle the reappearance of past flame Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy).

"However, it's not long before Mia's past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital mysteriously start dying. But one thing is clear, giving into desires can have deadly consequences…"

© Channel 4 Sam Heughan played Danny in season one

Annabel, who plays Charlotte, said she's delighted to join the cast having been a fan of series one. She said in a statement: "I am delighted to be joining the brilliant team behind Channel 4's The Couple Next Door. I was a big fan of series one and I am excited to be delving into David Allison's gripping new script with a hugely talented cast and crew, whilst going back to my West Yorkshire roots, as heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts."

© Channel 4 Eleanor Tomlinson played Evie in the first season

Meanwhile, Sam, who plays Jacob, added: "I'm thrilled to join the amazing team at The Couple Next Door. I was drawn to the project through its brilliant writing and challenging characters, and to step into the world of the show which is already loved by fans and bring Jacob to life is really exciting. Having lived in the US since shooting Nashville, it’ll be great to be back on British screens and to explore a troubled and complex character, which is unlike anything I've done before."