I'm a Celebrity star Tulisa Contostavlos accuses celebs of acting 'pally' only for cameras

I'm a Celebrity star Tulisa Contostavlos has accused some of her fellow campmates of only acting "pally" for the cameras. The star, who was the third celebrity to be voted out of the show, opened up about life in camp on Lorraine, where she discussed the situation.

The 36-year-old said: "I feel like I have [a lifelong bond] with some of them - I think they will be friends for life. But a lot of people for the cameras were being very pally pally but the real test will be when everyone is out. Will they make the effort to send texts in the group chat? Will they do the four-hour drives to see each other? We'll see."

Fans of the reality show were surprised to see Tulisa as the third to go, as she was a popular member of camp. Speaking to Lorraine, she said that it "is what it is".

She also filmed herself while enjoying the hotel in Australia, saying: "Guys, I'm out. I'm showered, I'm fresh. I'm with the family. I want to say thank you all so much for all your support. Honestly, I can see people stressing, 'Why are you out so early?' Don't worry about me, I'm fine. I've got chocolate, I've got pizza, I've got wine. I am living my best life. Thank you all so much, honestly. What an experience. I love you guys so much.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Tulisa Contostavlos on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

"Honestly, what an experience. Absolute hell, but with a lot of joy and a lot of amazing memories. I'm really happy that I did it and I'm so glad that you all got to see the real me, finally. I love you lots like jelly tots. It is what it is."

Tulisa followed Jane Moore and Dean McCullough, who have both also opened up about their jungle experience since getting out. Jane caused a stir after she shared her unhappiness with being given washing up as a job, explaining on Loose Women: "You may have seen me starting the fire and when you collect the logs, it's not just collecting the logs.

You have to go down 100 steps right down to the bottom of the creek, collect the logs, bring them all the way back up the 100 steps and keep the fire going."

© Yoshitaka Kono Tulisa opened up about the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here cast

Jane continued: "Now Dean, poor love, was persistently on trials so he was always out of the camp so I was doing it all on my own so in the first week I was quite physically strong and I was doing it on my energy reserves but by the end of week one, I was completely exhausted, physically and mentally exhausted."

She added: "I then said to Danny, 'Can you not give me the washing up' because you have to go up and down those 100 steps with all the pots and bring back water and that is probably the most physically exhausting job."