Tulisa reveals her shocking response to will.i.am after he 'stole' her song

Tulisa Contostavlos, former N-Dubz star, X Factor judge and current contestant on I'm A Celeb, has revealed the shocking details of her legal battle with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am over the chart-topping single Scream & Shout.

In a candid interview, Tulisa shared her reaction to discovering the track, which she co-wrote, had been released without her permission—and how she responded after a five-year legal battle ended in her favour.

"Is that my voice on the record?"

Tulisa was stunned when she first realised her track, originally titled I Don't Give a F***, had been taken. Speaking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, she recalled the moment she saw the song on television:

"I was just casually sitting at home, and there it was on the telly! Britney's singing, and I'm like, 'Is that my voice on the record that she's singing over?' That's why she's got the British accent. I was just like, 'What the hell is this?'"

The singer had written the track for her debut album The Female Boss and planned to use it as a follow-up to her hit single Young. When will.i.am approached her to ask for the song, promising to feature Britney Spears and make it a global hit, Tulisa stood her ground, declining his request.

"He was trying to do everything legitimately," she explained. "But I said no. It was my song, and I wasn't giving it to anyone."

The legal battle that made the headlines

Despite her refusal, Scream & Shout was released in November 2012 with Britney Spears as the featured artist. The single became a global hit, marking Britney's first UK number one in eight years. However, Tulisa's contributions were not acknowledged, with songwriting credits going to will.i.am, Jef Martens, and Jean Baptiste.

Determined to fight for recognition, Tulisa launched a legal case that spanned five gruelling years. In 2018, she emerged victorious, securing 10% of the song's worldwide publishing rights and income. Reflecting on the outcome, she admitted, "Actually, now I don't complain because royalties are good."

"You alright, mate?"

Despite the contentious battle, Tulisa appears to have moved on. When asked about her current relationship with will.i.am, she revealed her unexpectedly light-hearted response when they crossed paths.

"I've seen him out and just been like, 'You alright, mate?' I'm not [expletive]. I've been paid, my name's on the record. It is what it is."

Tulisa noted that will.i. am's approach could have been more straightforward: "He should have just put my name down on the publishing to make sure I was going to get paid either way, rather than going the long-winded way around it. Like, of course I'm going to sue you, bro!"

No hard feelings towards Britney

Tulisa was quick to clarify that Britney Spears had no involvement in the situation. "She probably didn't even know who Tulisa was until a story came out that X amount of the record has now gone to me," she said.

Tulisa also pointed out that parts of the final version, including the iconic line, "When you hear this in the club, you'd better turn this [expletive] up," remained true to her original writing.