Tulisa breaks silence after shock I'm A Celebrity exit

Tulisa Contostavlos has addressed her fans on social media for the first time since leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

The N-Dubz star became the third campmate to be sent home after finding herself in the bottom two alongside dancer Oti Mabuse – a result that came as a shock to their fellow contestants and viewers watching at home.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Tulisa Contostavlos became the third campmate to be eliminated

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Tulisa addressed her departure in a video filmed from her hotel balcony, telling fans not to worry about her. "Guys, I'm out. I'm showered, I'm fresh. I'm with the family," she said, panning the camera to show her pals.

"I want to say thank you all so much for all your support," she continued. "Honestly, I can see people stressing, 'Why you out so early?' Don't worry about me, I'm fine.

"I've got chocolate, I've got pizza, I've got wine. I am living my best life," she said as the camera panned to a table of food and filled wine glasses. Sharing her gratitude to her fans, the 36-year-old continued: "Thank you all so much, honestly. What an experience. I love you guys so much."

© @tulisacontostavlos / Instagram Tulisa was pleased to be reunited with her family

Reflecting on her time in the jungle, she said: "Honestly what an experience. Absolute hell, but with a lot of joy and a lot of amazing memories. I'm really happy that I did it and I'm so glad that you all got to see the real me, finally."

The TV star added: "I love you lots like jelly tots. It is what it is!"

After being eliminated from camp, Tulisa described her time in the jungle as "tough" during her post-exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec.

© ITV/Shutterstock Tulisa found herself in the bottom two with Oti Mabuse

"I just think you're going to be more grateful for everything… just makes you very appreciative for life, you don't realise how good you've got it," she said.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Tulisa said her time on the show was a "whirlwind"

Calling the experience a "whirlwind", the rapper added: "I can't believe what I just did."

Tulisa's departure came as a shock to fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment. One person penned: "I'm shocked at that Bottom 2. Tulisa going and Oti in there was crazy to me," while another added: "Surprised to see Tulisa leave, but I guess that's a testament to how good a group is this year as I can't think who should go??"

© ITV Tulisa said her time in camp was "tough"

Tulisa's exit follows the departure of BBC radio star Dean McCullough and Loose Women panellist Jane Moore.