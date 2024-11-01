I'm a Celebrity's full jungle line-up 'revealed': and includes Strictly star, X Factor judge and more

The I'm a Celebrity full line-up has been revealed by The Sun. Although we won't have the official line-up confirmed until ITV reveals it (or at least, until we spot the telltale sign of them arriving at the airport in Australia), we're already so excited about the group of celebs reportedly taking part. From a Strictly pro to a former boyband star, here is the line-up…

According to the publication, the 12 contestants include McFly star Danny Jones. Since his fellow band member Dougie Poynter won the show back in 2011—and his good friend Tom Fletcher's wife Giovanna Fletcher did the same in 2020—will he have the same good luck?

Oti Mabuse is also set to join the show. As a former Strictly Come Dancing two-time champion who went on to have an amazing presenting career, we can't wait for her to show the camp her moves!

© Getty Oti Mabuse is reportedly taking part

N-Dubz star and former X Factor judge Tulisa, 36, is reportedly taking part in the show, as well as TikTok sensation GK Barry, who entertains millions with her funny videos and interviews, Loose Women panellist Jane Moore, BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough, and former boxing pro Barry McGuigan.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ready to see Jane in the jungle?

Radio DJ and television presenter Melvin Odoom is also set to take part, as well as Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, who was meant to be part of an earlier series but was forced to pull out due to needing surgery. Strictly star Rev Richard Coles is also expected to take on the jungle, as is Love Island royalty Maura Higgins, and Wagatha Christie herself, Coleen Rooney.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing in the Australian jungle?

Molly-Mae Hague's ex-fiancé and boxer Tommy Fury was originally expected to be part of the line-up; however, he has reportedly dropped out after receiving a better offer. Speaking about whether he’d be jetting off to Australia earlier this year, he told Virgin Radio: "Listen, a lot of things in my life, it's like a rollercoaster at the minute; there's so many things that I might do; could he be doing this, could he be doing that?

© Getty Images Tommy reportedly pulled out of the show

"To be honest with you, I don't know what I'm doing this afternoon."

When is I'm a Celebrity back?

The show is reported to return on Sunday, 17 November—so cancel those plans!