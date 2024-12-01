Ant McPartlin confirms I'm A Celebrity has been rocked by 'touch-and-go' incident

Ant and Dec found themselves in deep waters this week, after the I'm A Celebrity jungle was hit by severe floods. Returning to the show on Saturday night, the duo revealed what had happened.

© Instagram Ant McPartlin revealed that torrential rain has greatly effected the set

"We all got a text this morning saying the rain was so bad we might not be able to get in today," Dec began.

"We almost didn't make it in," confirmed Ant. "It's only been this bad once before and we all nearly got trapped on site and a lot of people couldn't leave for ages," he continued.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford had an "interesting" drive into camp

Speaking with Mail Online, Ant noted that this year's weather has been especially bad. "It's probably the worst rain we've ever had doing this show. It was touch and go, we nearly didn't make it into the camp," he reflected.

As well as Ant, Dec and the production team, Ruth Langsford was also rocked by the rain as she travelled to the Unpacked set this weekend. After jetting to Australia, the Loose Women star – who is also Down Under to support Jane Moore – gave fans a glimpse of her chaotic commute.

"Interesting drive into camp this morning," she captioned a snap of the water-logged roads.

Joel Dommett, the lead presenter on Unpacked, had a stressful drive too. Posting a photo of his colleagues, he wrote: "Me and the crew getting into work casually driving across rivers."

© Instagram Joel Dommett and his crew were forced to drive "across rivers"

Dungay Creek, which leads up to the camp near Murwillumbah, appears to be the area hit hardest by the torrential rain. Parts of the camp itself have also been destroyed, according to co-presenter, Dec.

As he chatted with Dom on Unpacked, the 49-year-old said: "Things have blown down in the night. There's a tent out the back there where friends and family come and guests on the ITV2 show stay before they go on. And that's all blown away. That's all gone. It's been pretty tough."

Maura Higgins was forced to sleep in the rain

Several publications have stated that the floods have been up to three metres high along Dungay Creek, and the I'm A Celebrity campmates have been greatly affected. During Saturday's show, Love Island's Maura Higgins noted: "I've slept in the rain, my bed is just soaking."

"It has been raining again in camp and it's affecting everyone's mood," Strictly star, Oti Mabuse, added.

Currently, Sunday's episode appears to be going ahead, however, it remains unknown if the latest bushtucker trial will go ahead.

Now that Jane Moore has become the first celebrity to leave the jungle, she'll be staying in a luxury hotel close by, and she's not mad about it! "I have lived it and it's just such a weird and magical experience," she said. "People always say it's the best experience of your life, wouldn't say that with the rain. Never been so soaked in my life, constantly."