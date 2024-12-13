The Chase fans call critical moment 'scripted' as Bradley Walsh left speechless

Fans of The Chase were quick to share their thoughts on social media after a dramatic episode left host Bradley Walsh stunned. The Wednesday night episode (December 11th) featured a nail-biting moment that some viewers are now claiming was "scripted."

In the latest instalment, four contestants faced off against Paul Sinha, also known as "The Sinnerman." Among them was Adrian, a rather overly confident player from Oldham, who raised the stakes by going for the high offer of £40,000.

A tense start

Adrian kicked off the evening with an impressive £7,000 in his cash builder round. When faced with the decision to stick, play it safe, or aim high, he chose the bold option, taking the £40k challenge.

But tension filled the studio when Adrian stumbled on a question. Bradley couldn't resist teasing him: "Do you think he gets it wrong?" he asked, turning to the team for their predictions.

A surprising twist

To the audience's amazement, The Sinnerman did indeed get it wrong, allowing Adrian to stay in the game. Moments later, however, Adrian made another mistake on a seemingly easy question.

Once again, Paul got the same question wrong, leaving Adrian safe and viewers scratching their heads. Social media was soon flooded with comments accusing the moment of being scripted.

Fans take to social media

"What a fix this is," one viewer wrote, while another added: "That was 100% scripted, asking if the Chaser will get it wrong, and then he does. Classic ITV!"

A third viewer chimed in: "Why did that feel so scripted? No way The Sinnerman gets that wrong twice in a row." Despite the controversy, Adrian managed to bring his winnings back to the team, adding to the total pot.

The drama continued

The stakes remained high as contestant Ben faced his own challenging decision. After earning just £2,000 in the cash builder, he controversially chose the lower offer of minus £7,000.

The move reduced the team's total to £39,000 and sparked outrage among viewers. "He shouldn't be allowed any money. I'd be furious if he was on my team!" wrote one angry fan.

Mixed reactions

Despite the backlash, Ben's risky choice paid off as he successfully returned for the final chase. Even The Sinnerman defended his decision, telling him: "It's a tactical game—you're fine."

Ultimately, the team made it to the final round but failed to beat Paul. They left empty-handed, but the drama kept viewers talking long after the credits rolled.

A show known for surprises

This isn't the first time The Chase has faced accusations of being "scripted." The show's high-stakes moments often lead to debates among fans.

Despite the speculation, The Chase remains one of ITV's most popular programmes, with millions of viewers tuning in each episode to watch contestants battle the Chasers.

As always, Bradley Walsh's quick wit and seemingly genuine reactions kept the episode entertaining, even if some fans think that the gameshow might have a scripted element to it.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1.