Bradley Walsh left 'gobsmacked' by family secret reveal

The Chase host Bradley Walsh is known for his quick wit and charm, but even he couldn't hide his shock after learning a surprising family secret about his co-star Paul Sinha.

The revelation came when Paul, affectionately known as the Sinnerman, shared a story about his mother's cooking that left Bradley 'gobsmacked'.

Speaking on the Proper Tasty podcast, the 54-year-old explained how his mother's lamb curry is so incredible it even blew Bradley's mind.

© ITV Paul Sinha's secret family recipe blew Bradley's mind

Paul revealed that his mother's recipe is legendary in Bengali society. "My good fortune," Paul said, "is that in Bengali culture, status is often tied to who can make the best lamb curry or biryani."

He explained that the recipe is extra special because it was passed down to his mum by a Muslim gynaecologist in Kolkata. The secret, Paul said, lies in the time and care put into the dish.

Bradley had the chance to try it and was so impressed he's mentioned it on The Chase multiple times. "It blew his mind, genuinely," Paul said, laughing. "He's talked about it on the show at least three times!"

Paul admitted he doesn't know the recipe himself, but his mother has shared it with some of her friends. According to Paul, the curry is so unique anyone who tries it would instantly recognise its distinctive taste.

A family recipe with a secret ingredient

© ITV Bradley Walsh is the presenter of The Chase

The podcast's host, celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, agreed that love is the most important ingredient. "You can follow a recipe to the letter, but if there's no love in it, it'll never be the same," Tom said.

He went on to explain how care and passion make all the difference. "You can taste it when someone really wants to get it right," he added.

Bradley Walsh's reaction

© ITV Bradley Walsh on last Monday's episode of The Chase

Bradley is no stranger to dramatic moments on The Chase. Just last week, he paused the show after noticing Chaser Shaun Wallace had lost his glasses.

"Seriously, what happened?" Bradley asked when he spotted Shaun squinting at the board. Shaun confessed he'd accidentally sat on them, prompting Bradley to offer his own specs. "Do you want to borrow mine?" he joked.

Shaun turned it into a light-hearted moment, replying, "I'd look like Mr Magoo!" The exchange had everyone in stitches, proving once again why Bradley is such a hit with fans.

Fan feedback on The Chase

© Matt Frost / ITV Bradley Walsh on The Chase

While moments like these keep viewers entertained, some fans have been calling for a refresh of the show's format. Many have taken to social media to suggest banning low offers or introducing new gameplay twists.

One viewer wrote: "If the total is less than £10K, the last player should be forbidden from taking a minus offer." Another added: "Why not ban low offers altogether? It would make it more exciting!"

Despite some complaints, The Chase remains a firm favourite, with Bradley at its heart. His mix of humour, curiosity, and genuine connection with contestants and Chasers alike keeps viewers tuning in.

Whether he's gobsmacked by a curry or halting the game for an unexpected twist, Bradley's reactions are always a highlight. Moments like these remind fans why The Chase continues to reign as one of ITV's most beloved shows.

Catch The Chase weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.