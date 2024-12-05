The Chase viewers make same complaint as they call for change to Bradley Walsh's show

ITV's hit game show The Chase has been a daytime staple for years, amassing a legion of dedicated fans who tune in each evening to see a fresh set of contestants take on the formidable team of quiz geniuses. But after the latest episode, viewers called for a change to the rules of the game.

In Wednesday's instalment, four strangers, Comghal, Samantha, Adam and Yung Yung, came together in the hopes of outsmarting the Chasers and winning thousands of pounds.

Towards the end of the show, the final two contestants opted for low offers, with one opting to take minus one thousand pounds in order to make it to the Final Chase – and fans called for a change to the format to prevent contestants from accepting low offers when they have a small prize pot in the bank.

Taking to social media, one person penned: "When the total in the pot is less than 10K, the last player should be forbidden to take a minus offer," while another added: "I'd only allow player 4 to go low if one of the others has gone high, won AND given permission!"

© ITV Fans called for a change to the format

A third viewer commented: "Surely, in that scenario, if it was forbidden for them to take it, why would the chasers be able to offer it?"

This isn't the first time fans have complained about contestants taking low offers. Last week, one fan called for change, writing: "#thechase ITV needs to change the rules of the game. Apparently there needs to be an incentive to not go low besides the money difference. Offer a prize. The low offers will kill the show," while another said "too many people" were opting for the low number.

© Matt Frost / ITV Bradley Walsh hosts the show

For those unfamiliar with the game show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, it sees a team of four contestants join together in the hopes of winning a large cash prize. Each contestant gets a solo quick-fire round, answering as many questions as possible within one minute in an attempt to build the prize pot.

In the second stage, the contestants go head-to-head with the Chaser to bring the money down the board and into the joint prize pot. At the start of the round, the Chaser gives each contestant the option to play for the money and start three steps down the board, accept a higher amount and begin two steps down or take a lower offer and start four steps down, closer to home.

© ITV The Chase has amassed a legion of dedicated fans over the years

If the contestant answers enough questions correctly to bring their money home, they earn a place in the Final Chase and their money is added to the joint prize pot.

In the Final Chase, the team attempts to build distance from the Chaser, answering

quick-fire questions over two minutes, with each correct answer allowing them to move one space ahead. After the two minutes are up, The Chaser attempts to catch up with the contestants – and if they do, the chase is over and no money is won. If the Chaser fails to catch them, the contestants split the prize money between them.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.