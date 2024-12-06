Bradley Walsh halts The Chase as a new revelation sparks concern

Bradley Walsh was back in action on Monday night, hosting another episode of The Chase. The ITV quiz show, known for its nail-biting rounds and quick wit, welcomed four fresh contestants: Greg, Jemma, Rachel, and Reuben. Each was eager to face off against Shaun Wallace, aka the Dark Destroyer.

But the episode took an unexpected turn when Bradley had to halt proceedings after noticing something unusual about Shaun.

A missing staple

As the contestants geared up for their challenge, Bradley introduced Shaun with his signature charm. "He's so popular everyone asks for him," the host quipped, before calling out, "Why are you so popular? Here he comes, the one and only Dark Destroyer himself."

Shaun entered the stage to applause, but something was amiss—his iconic glasses were nowhere to be seen. Bradley, always quick to pick up on details, immediately addressed the situation. "What happened?" he asked with a concerned look.

Shaun, ever the entertainer, revealed the unexpected truth: "I sat on them." The admission sparked laughter from the audience and contestants alike.

Bradley, still concerned, probed further: "Seriously? You sat on your glasses? What are they for—long or short?"

"Short," Shaun replied, prompting Bradley to offer his own glasses, saying, "Do you want to borrow mine?"

Shaun declined with a laugh, "You've got to be joking. I'd look like Mr Magoo!" The light-hearted exchange left everyone in stitches, showcasing the camaraderie between the host and the Chaser.

Fans call for changes

This isn't the first time Bradley has paused the show for a moment of reflection or humour. In another recent episode, he addressed a common frustration among fans—contestants taking the low offer.

During one instalment, Bradley playfully reprimanded a contestant named Jason, who had gone for the lower cash prize, but encouraged his teammate Kim to take the top offer of £70,000.

"Don't be ridiculous, Jason. Mr 'two grand I'm a gambler'. Ok then," Bradley teased, prompting laughter from both Jason and the audience.

Kim, undeterred by the banter, decided to go for the £70,000, earning applause and praise from her teammates.

Bradley was clearly impressed, shaking her hand and saying, "That's the way you go, isn't it, Jason?"

These moments of banter between Bradley, the contestants and the chasers have become a hallmark of The Chase, but not all viewers are entirely happy with how the show is running. According to some fans, the show has grown predictable, with growing calls for a format refresh.

Viewers have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the low offers and the lack of variety in the final rounds. Some have even suggested introducing new gameplay twists to keep the series feeling fresh and exciting.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "When the total in the pot is less than 10K, the last player should be forbidden to take a minus offer," while another added: "I'd only allow player 4 to go low if one of the others has gone high, won AND given permission!"

A third viewer added: "Surely, in that scenario, if it was forbidden for them to take it, why would the chasers be able to offer it?"

What's The Chase all about?

For those who aren't totally familiar with the hit ITV gameshow, The Chase, here's the gist of it: Bradley Walsh hosts as four contestants face off against a Chaser to win big cash.

First, each player answers quick-fire questions to add money to the prize pot. Then, they go head-to-head with the Chaser, choosing to play for their earned cash, a higher amount, or a safer lower offer.

In the Final Chase, the team works together to build a head start with two minutes of rapid questions. Then the Chaser tries to catch them. If caught, they lose it all. If not, they split the prize money.

Watch The Chase weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.