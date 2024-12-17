Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jackie Chan's real personality away from the cameras revealed amid Karate Kid return
Jackie Chan waves to the crowd during the medal ceremonies on day one of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Grand Palais on August 29, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

The Rush Hour star originally appeared in 2010's The Karate Kid opposite Jaden Smith

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Jackie Chan is one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars, known not only for his enduring presence in the industry but also for his easy charm and likable demeanor.

The actor, 70, has built an entire career on his light-hearted onscreen persona, and his latest collaborator is sharing some insight into how that truly transpires off-screen.

Jackie is set to reprise his role as Mr. Han from 2010's The Karate Kid opposite Ralph Macchio, star of the original from 1984, in the upcoming Karate Kid: Legends.

The pair will appear opposite Ben Wang and Jonathan Entwistle will direct the newest installment in the franchise, which is set for a May 2025 release.

In a new conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan and Ben break down the highly-anticipated project, with the former speaking kindly of Jackie and how he is just as kind as you'd think when the cameras aren't rolling.

"Apart from being a wonderful human being who is very warm, he is the type of actor that does not leave," he explained. "When his day is done, you would often find him sitting next to me, sitting next to the DP, telling stories, talking to the actors." 

The filmmaker praised the screen legend for being a true "movie star, calling it "something that you don't see so much anymore," and explained how he was able to bring his own ideas and insight into the making of Legends. 

"He had the ability to come up with a tiny idea that I'd never thought of — and all of Jackie's tiny ideas are in the movie. He was like the magical Dumbledore to us on set, and he's like that in the movie too."

MORE: Jackie Chan, 70, breaks silence on fan concern over changing appearance and health with very rare personal message

He further elaborated on that thought by sharing one of the Kung Fu Panda star's ideas that made it into the film's final cut, recalling: "There's a wonderful fight sequence in the movie, which I'm not going to spoil, and Jackie had the idea to jump out at Ben from a random corner of this space, without Ben even knowing where he was going to be." 

ackie Chan visits 'Extra' at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 5, 2017 in Universal City, California© Getty Images
"He wanted to jump out from the spot that would have the most effect. He was always looking for an opportunity to either roll on the floor, roll over a table, jump off a staircase — he would just be like, 'I will do this.'" 

MORE: Will Smith reflects on 'eternal impact' of Jackie Chan in helping 'raise' son Jaden

"None of us ever had a choice. It was like, Jackie would have an idea, and we just filmed it because it's Jackie, and it would always be awesome."

Actor Jackie Chan poses with trophy on the stage during the China Movie Data Gala and Awards Ceremony of China Movie Channel M-Chart on April 12, 2024 in Jingzhou, Hubei Province of China.© Getty Images
The actor aged himself for the return of his character Mr. Han

Jonathan also spoke of the early rumors of Mr. Han returning for a Karate Kid movie, which first sprung in 2014, detailing at what point he joined the production and when it all finally materialized with the actor.

MORE: Jackie Chan talks getting older as he reflects on turning 70 following concerns over health

"I was originally sent the script in early 2022," he continued. "It had all the pieces in it for Ben's character, Li, but it had a very different ending." 

JACKIE CHAN, THE KARATE KID, 2010© Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo
He starred in the remake of "Karate Kid" in 2010

"One of the things that was really exciting to me when I first read it was this idea of connecting the Jackie Chan character of Mr. Han with [Ralph's] Daniel LaRusso, both from the movies and then subsequently what [his character] had become with Cobra Kai."

