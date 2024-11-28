Julia Roberts rules out Notting Hill sequel as 'poor idea'

We absolutely love Notting Hill and the classic 90s romcom is regularly watched. But even though we would have loved a sequel to the 1999 hit, star Julia Roberts wasn't too keen on an idea pitched to her.

Speaking to IndieWire, screenwriter Richard Curtis revealed that he had pitched a possible sequel, something that star Hugh Grant was fond of. Richard revealed that the idea would have been a "mini-sequel" in the style of projects he achieved for Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

WATCH: Relive HELLO!'s cameo in Notting Hill

He told the publication that Julia was against the idea, explaining: "I tried doing one with Notting Hill where they were going to get divorced and Julia [Roberts] thought that was a very poor idea."

Hugh had previously joked about a sequel to the iconic film, which would have seen his character of William Thacker and Julia's character of Anna Scott going through a messy divorce.

© AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo Julia shut down the idea of a sequel as a "poor idea"

At a Q&A event, Hugh revealed: "I'd like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that's ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in [a] tug of love, floods of tears. Psychologically scarred for ever. I'd love to do that film."

The star also told Vanity Fair that his own partners have often questioned his character's decision not to stop Anna from going out into a flock of paparazzi photographers.

© AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo Hugh was keen on the idea of a sequel

"There's a scene in this film where she's in my house and the paps come to the front door and ring the bell and I think I just let her go past me and open the door," he said.

"That's awful. I've never had a girlfriend, or indeed now wife, who hasn't said, 'Why the hell didn't you stop her? What's wrong with you?' And I don't really have an answer to that – it's how it was written. And I think he's despicable, really."

© AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo Julia nearly turned down her role in the iconic movie

Julia nearly turned down the role, which she revealed in a chat with Richard Curtis for British Vogue earlier this year. "I mean, we've talked about this so many times, but I almost didn't take the part because it just seemed – oh, it just seemed so awkward," she told the writer.

"I didn't even know how to play that person."