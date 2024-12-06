Nicholas Hoult on rekindling bond with About A Boy mother Toni Collette after 22 years

Nicholas Hoult has opened up about reuniting with his on-screen mother, Toni Collette, after more than two decades.

The pair recently worked together on Clint Eastwood's film Juror #2, 22 years after they appeared in the 2002 hit About a Boy alongside Hugh Grant and Rachel Weisz.

© Alamy Nicholas Hoult during filming for The Graham Norton Show this week

Appearing on Friday's upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show, 34-year-old Nicholas - who played the awkward Marcus in the film - reflected on their emotional reunion.

"It was beautiful. She is such a wonderful lady," he shared. "She took such great care of me on About a Boy, so now, being grown up and a different person, it was strange being back with her, but I was very happy."

The Skins actor, known for his roles in The Great and Mad Max: Fury Road, expressed his gratitude for the influence both Toni and Hugh had on his early career.

© Getty Nicholas and Toni reunited again

"She and Hugh Grant gave me such an amazing start to my career - they were great examples for me," he added.

The comments come shortly after Toni, 52, reflected on the "certain maternal feeling" that comes with playing his on-screen mother.

"It's surreal because I feel like I've played a lot of mothers, and there is a certain maternal feeling that goes with it," she told Entertainment Weekly. The actress added that it "amazing to have worked with someone as a kid, and then, suddenly, there they are as a man."

© Getty The pair starred together in the 2002 hit About A Boy

"And then to see you as this evolved human and being able to watch him going through [these scenes]," she continued. "I could see everything in his mind. I could feel the energy of what his emotions were. I felt so proud of him.

"I was like, 'My God, look how talented he is.' It really blew me away. And then we got to hang out. We got to become friends properly, and it's been a total gift. It's a treat to come back together again."

Nicholas also told the publication: "I have such fond memories of About a Boy and how kind and caring Toni was for me then. In the time in between, I've watched her in so many wonderful things, and she's one of the most incredible actresses around.

"She brings joy, light, laughter, and happiness wherever she goes. So, there's this wonderful feeling of getting to be back in scenes with her and spend time with her."

Earlier this week, Nicholas was reunited with co-star Hugh for a Variety interview, in which they shared sweet stories on their time working together.

"I think in high-stress scenarios I just kind of panic and don't take in anything of what’s happening," Nicholas admitted about their first screen test together.

"So I don't have any recollection of it - apart from I know that I had to wear a school uniform, but I didn't go to a school that had a uniform at the time, so I borrowed my mum's old boat shoes and painted them black with a marker."