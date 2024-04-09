Jackie Chan talks getting older as he reflects on turning 70 following concerns over health: 'I'm lucky I'm still filming'

Jackie Chan, 70, has candidly addressed fans who have shared their health concerns after recent photographs appeared to show the actor looking older.

Posting on social media to celebrate his milestone 70th birthday, he reassured his concerned followers that the photos were actually from him in costume for his latest movie role, but admitted that even his friends reached out to check that he was doing okay!

He explained: "Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health. I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, a white beard and look old.

“Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character. I’ve been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today.”

The actor also spoke about the privilege of getting older, adding: “Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: ‘Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!’ Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second - l’m 70 years old already?

“After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: ‘being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.’ Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”

Not much is known about the upcoming movie, but he is certainly a busy man with several films in the works including the next Karaoke Kid instalment. He is also set to serve as executive producer on New Police Story 2, Once Upon a Zodiac, Five Against a Bullet and Home Operation.

His fans were relieved to say the least, with one commenting: “Happy birthday our childhood legend, you left the greatest legacy behind you all the world knows Jackie Chan! Not only as an actor or fighter but as the sweetest human being! Many people from many cultures have millions of differences but they all agree that you’re great.”

Another person added: “Happy birthday Jackie! You don’t know how much you mean to me, if I was sad I would just turn on the TV and watch one of your movies with my family you would always make me smile thank you for being an absolute legend!”