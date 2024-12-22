Penny Lancaster reveals Rod Stewart encouraged her to call out Gregg Wallace

Penny Lancaster has revealed that her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, gave her the courage to speak out about her experience with Celebrity MasterChef host Gregg Wallace. Penny, 53, admitted she wouldn't have felt confident enough to address the issue without the support of her husband.

Speaking on Loose Women, Penny said: "It didn't surprise me that my husband had done that, and it didn't surprise me about the incidents Gregg Wallace has been accused of." She described Rod as her biggest supporter during the ordeal.

Rod's strong words

© Getty Images Rod has strong words for Gregg Wallace

Rod Stewart, 79, didn't mince his words when discussing Gregg's treatment of his wife. The music legend slammed the former MasterChef presenter as a "tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully" after Gregg stepped down from his role amid misconduct allegations.

In a fiery statement shared on social media, Rod wrote: "Good riddance Wallace... You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out, didn't you?" His public defence of Penny was met with widespread praise.

Penny shares her experience

© ITV Penny Lancaster shares her experiences on Celebrity MasterChef

Penny, who competed on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021, recounted a tense moment on the show when Gregg reprimanded her over a delay in serving her dish. "Mate, we can't be 10 minutes late," he said at the time, calling the delay "serious."

Reflecting on the incident, Penny admitted it was a tough moment: "You feel humiliated and like you're the only one going through it." After her elimination, Penny shared a cryptic Instagram post, writing: "When you finally learn that a person's behaviour has more to do with their own struggle than it ever did with you, you learn grace."

Support and bravery

© Getty Alastair Wallace Stewart, Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster attend the WellChild Awards

During her appearance on Loose Women, Penny emphasised how Rod's encouragement helped her find her voice. "You often hear historical cases and wonder why it takes someone so long to come forward," she said. "It's that bravery of thinking, 'Maybe I am the only one. Maybe I won't be taken seriously.'"

She added: "Once you have the backing and support of other people, you feel like you're going to be listened to."

Gregg Wallace steps down amid allegations

© Shutterstock Gregg Wallace has stepped down from MasterChef

Gregg, 60, stepped down from MasterChef last month after 13 people accused him of inappropriate behaviour spanning 17 years. The allegations included instances of sexualised comments and unprofessional conduct on set.

The BBC confirmed that Gregg was warned about his behaviour as early as 2018, but new historical claims emerged in 2024. Among the accusers is Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, who described his actions as "really, really in the wrong place."

Penny hopes for change

© BBC Penny on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021

Penny expressed her hope that speaking out would bring about change in the industry. "It's just a shame that so many women feel like they can't reach out at the time because they don't feel supported," she said. "Hopefully, this will leave a mark on the industry to protect and safeguard people in the future."

For Penny, the experience has reinforced the importance of standing up for oneself and others. With Rod by her side, she continues to advocate for creating safer and more respectful environments in the workplace.

As for Gregg, the production company behind MasterChef confirmed he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Whether he will return to screens remains unclear.