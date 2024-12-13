Richard Osman issues apology for Gregg Wallace defence following sexual misconduct allegations

Richard Osman has apologised for defending Gregg Wallace following allegations of sexual misconduct against the MasterChef host. Speaking on his podcast, The Rest is Entertainment, Richard admitted he had been too quick to support Gregg.

The allegations against the former MasterChef presenter include inappropriate comments and behaviour spanning 17 years. Banijay UK, the production company behind the show, announced last week that Gregg would be "stepping away" from his role on the show.

WATCH: Gregg Wallace issues a public apology

A change of stance

© Getty Richard Osman has had a change of heart of the Gregg Wallace affair

Richard began the podcast episode with a personal reflection, saying: "If I can start with a mea culpa." He explained that earlier this year, he had defended Gregg when the host was mocked online for sharing his daily routine in an interview.

"I stuck up for him because I think being boring is fine," Richard said. "At the time, I asked around, and everyone I knew who had worked with him had nice things to say."

Allegations emerge

© Shutterstock Gregg Wallace is claiming the allegations aren't true

The tone changed after fresh allegations against the MasterChef presenter were reported. Richard admitted: "You think, God, you must always be so careful. I hadn't heard stuff before, but now, listen, I definitively understand—I have heard stuff. I apologise for that."

Gregg has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by 13 people across several shows over nearly two decades. Allegations include making crass comments, groping, and pressing his crotch against a colleague.

BBC and Banijay respond

© Shutterstock Gregg is facing 13 allegations of inappropriate behaviour

The BBC has said it takes allegations of misconduct seriously and will not tolerate behaviour that falls below its standards. Banijay UK is conducting an external review into the claims.

Gregg's lawyers have denied that he engaged in sexually harassing behaviour. The MasterChef Christmas specials have already been pulled from the schedule amid the ongoing investigation.

Celebrity reactions

© Shutterstock Penny Lancaster spoke about her experiences with Gregg Wallace on Loose Women

Several former Celebrity MasterChef contestants have spoken out about their experiences with Gregg. Kirsty Wark and Katy Brand are among those who have addressed inappropriate remarks made by the host.

Katy recalled a "crass" comment that went viral online after it surfaced. The allegations have prompted a wider conversation about behaviour in the entertainment industry.

Richard's reflection

© Hat Trick Productions Richard Osman on Have I Got News For You

Richard used the podcast to reflect on the importance of withholding judgment until all facts are known. "You must always be careful," he said, adding that he now regrets his earlier defence of the 60-year-old.

The Thursday Murder Club author admitted that the unfolding allegations had changed his perspective. "I did think, oh, he's just a big personality, but now I understand the gravity of it," he said.

Looking ahead

© BBC John Torode and Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

The allegations against Gregg have sparked a wider conversation about workplace conduct in television. As the investigation continues, Richard's remarks highlight the complexity of navigating public opinions in high-profile cases.

The former MasterChef presenter's future in broadcasting remains uncertain, but the BBC and Banijay have emphasised their commitment to ensuring a safe and respectful working environment.

Richard's apology reflects a growing awareness of the importance of accountability in the entertainment industry. His comments serve as a reminder to approach sensitive issues with care and responsibility.