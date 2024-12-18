Gregg Wallace's replacement for Celebrity Masterchef revealed

Gregg Wallace's replacement for the new series of Celebrity Masterchef has been revealed. Restaurant critic Grace Dent will be judging the upcoming series alongside John Torode.

It comes after the news that Gregg will step away from the role amid an external review into historical allegations of misconduct.

© BBC Grace Dent will replace Gregg Wallace on Celebrity Masterchef

Grace, an author and podcaster who has made several guest appearances on MasterChef, said: "I've been watching MasterChef since I was a girl sitting with my dad on the sofa. My whole family watches it. It’s all about uncovering and championing talent – and to have ended up in this position, is more than a dream to me.

"I'm so excited that I can't eat, which is severely detrimental to a restaurant critic. I feel very lucky to be stepping in for the next Celebrity MasterChef.

© BBC Grace has made several appearances on Masterchef

"I can't wait to meet the fresh celebrity faces for 2025."

John, who has hosted MasterChef since 2005, said: "I have loved working with Grace on MasterChef over the years. She has been an excellent guest, an inspiring critic and also set some incredible challenges.

"Expertise is what MasterChef is all about, from the contestants to our wonderful production team, to us as judges.

"The love of food, the love of MasterChef, and that unquestionable expertise, makes Grace the perfect person to step in alongside me as judge for the forthcoming Celebrity MasterChef series."

© BBC Gregg has stepped away from his role on the show

Grace is a familiar face on our screens, having competed on both MasterChef: Battle Of The Critics and I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here last year. However, she left the jungle early due to medical reasons.

She also writes a restaurant review column for The Guardian and hosts celebrity food podcast Comfort Eating.

A woman of many talents, Grace is also a published author. Her book, Comfort Eating: What We Eat When Nobody's Looking, was released last year, while her memoir Hungry was published in 2020.

© Joel Anderson Grace competed on I'm A Celeb last year

Kalpna Patel-Knight, the BBC's head of entertainment, said: "Grace Dent is the perfect choice to step in for the next series of Celebrity MasterChef.

"Grace is not only an energetic and well-established member of the MasterChef team, but is also a world renowned food critic, so she will certainly keep the next batch of celebrities on their toes."

The most recent series of MasterChef: The Professionals continued to air on the BBC amid a flurry of allegations against Gregg, with two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials, a Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off and a Strictly Festive Extravaganza, pulled from the festive schedule.

© Shutterstock Gregg claimed the allegations made against him aren't true

Gregg's lawyers previously told the BBC "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature".