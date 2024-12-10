Penny Lancaster's model son Alastair towers over her in new family photo

Loose Women star Penny Lancaster has shared a glimpse inside her festive weekend with her husband Rod Stewart and their two sonsAlistair and Aiden.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the TV star and former model uploaded a joyous snapshot of their clan posing amid a sea of towering fir trees.

'Maggie May' hitmaker Rod was pictured beaming from ear to ear dressed in a cream coat with a luxe fur hood while Penny looked radiant in a cosy black coat. Their model son Alistair, 19, looked so tall posing in the centre with one arm wrapped around his younger brother, Aiden, 13.

Aiden looked every inch his famous father's carbon copy thanks to his mop of sprawling honey blonde hair. The caption simply read: "Merry Christmas" in cursive red text.

Loved-up couple Penny, 53, and Rod, 79, tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed sons Alastair and Aiden in 2005 and 2011 respectively.

The pair have previously spoken about the secret to their loving marriage, revealing to HELLO! that they still make date nights for one another. "We love life and make date nights for one another, among touring and family time," Rod said.

"We listen to each other and try to resolve all our disagreements, the dirty laundry as Penny says, right away, and before we go to bed."

Penny added: "You need a healthy attraction. Rod and I can have dinner in a crowded room or just the two of us – we always have eyes for each other. There's this look, this connection, this message without words."

The pair live in a sprawling mansion in Essex which they purchased back in 2013 but didn't move into until 2016 after years of renovation. The Grade II-listed mansion features ten bedrooms and an impressive model train set.

This summer, there were rumours that Rod and Penny were planning to leave their LA home. Rod was nonetheless quick to clarify the situation, issuing a statement in which he addressed their living situation and squashed talk of an alleged "rift" in their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact, it's the opposite.

He explained: "We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit.

"Originally, we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there."

Reflecting on his marriage, he explained that he and Penny remain deeply in love after "27 glorious years."