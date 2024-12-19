Lisa Faulkner breaks silence on Gregg Wallace's MasterChef replacement amid reported feud

Grace Dent is set to replace Gregg Wallace on Celebrity MasterChef – and Lisa Faulkner is delighted. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the presenter penned, "Go Grace!" after learning the news.

Lisa's husband and MasterChef judge, John Torode, has also reacted. In an official statement, he said: "I have loved working with Grace on MasterChef over the years. She has been an excellent guest, an inspiring critic and also set some incredible challenges.

"Expertise is what MasterChef is all about, from the contestants to our wonderful production team, to us as judges," he continued. "The love of food, the love of MasterChef, and that unquestionable expertise make Grace the perfect person to step in alongside me as a judge for the forthcoming Celebrity MasterChef series."

Lisa and John, who married in 2019, have been in the headlines recently after it was rumoured that they were feuding with broadcaster, Gregg Wallace.

© Jeff Spicer Gregg Wallace has unfollowed Lisa Faulkner and John Torode

Gregg is currently being investigated by Banijay UK – the production company behind MasterChef – after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour by 13 people. Among them, Penny Lancaster, Kirstie Allsopp and Kirsty Wark have all spoken out.

Following the allegations, which were made known in November, Gregg was quick to unfollow Lisa and John on social media, after they refrained from defending him publicly.

In the days since, John has reflected on the situation, telling his Instagram followers that the recent press reports had been "truly upsetting" but with an investigation underway had been unable to "make any further comment."

"I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward," he concluded.

© Shutterstock Gregg Wallace is facing 13 allegations of inappropriate behaviour

With Gregg stepping down from MasterChef, and two celebrity specials pulled from the air, fans have been wondering what the future holds for the BBC programme. With Grace stepping in, however, it looks like MasterChef is getting back to business.

Releasing a statement about her new role, Grace said: "I've been watching MasterChef since I was a girl sitting with my dad on the sofa. My whole family watches it. It's all about uncovering and championing talent - and to have ended up in this position, is more than a dream to me."

© Karwai Tang Grace Dent has called her new role "a dream"

She added: "I'm so excited that I can't eat, which is severely detrimental to a restaurant critic. I feel very lucky to be stepping in for the next Celebrity MasterChef. I can't wait to meet the fresh celebrity faces for 2025."

Notably silent on the replacement news has been Gregg, who appears to have taken a break from social media. After telling fans that complaints made against him were made by "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age," the presenter faced intense backlash, prompting him to issue a public apology.

WATCH: Gregg Wallace issues public apology

"I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people," he began.

"I wasn't in a good headspace when I posted it, I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it. It's obvious to me I need to take some time out, now while this investigation is underway. I hope you understand and I do hope you will accept this apology."