Twin Peaks creator David Lynch dies aged 78: 'There’s a big hole in the world now'

Twin Peaks creator David Lynch has died at the age of 78.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," his family shared on Facebook, asking for "privacy at this time".

"There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way," it concluded.

© Getty Images Closeup of movie director David Lynch, looking through Panavision Panaflex movie camera

David was best known for creating the 1990 TV series Twin Peaks and his work was known for its surreal qualities, with his style of filmmaking known as "Lynchian", but he had stepped back from directing in recent years after a diagnosis of Emphysema.

Born Missoula, Montana in 1946, David moved to Spokane, Washington as a young boy and later Boise, Idaho where his father worked as a forest research scientist.

As a child, Davied explored the Pacific Northwest woods and mountains, which went on to help inspire the cult TV show Twin Peaks which ran between 1990 and 1991.

© Getty Wife Emily Stofle and David attend the premiere of the Twin Peaks limited series in 2017

The show was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards, and David also co-wrote and directed its film prequel, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992) and the 2017 limited series Twin Peaks: The Return (2017).

After a career as a painter, his first film was the 1977 surrealist film Eraserhead, and he went on to work on the drama The Elephant Man (1980) and the mystery films Blue Velvet (1986) and Mulholland Drive (2001) all of which were nominated for Oscars.

David received an Honorary Academy Award in 2019.

© Sygma via Getty Images American director David Lynch in London on the set of his 1984 film Dune

In 1990 he released the romantic crime drama Wild at Heart which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and his 1984 adaptation of Dune, although critically panned, became a cult favorite.

In August 2024 the director revealed that he had been diagnosed with emphysema, a condition that affects the lungs. Emphysema is a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and is caused by damage to the air sacs. Symptoms can include a shortness of breath, frequent chest infections and a "smoker's cough".

© Getty Images David was diagnosed with emphesema

David confirmed his diagnosis to Sight and Sound for their September issue, telling the publication: "I've gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I'm homebound whether I like it or not."

Revealing how much the illness takes out of him, the director revealed he could "only walk a short distance" before running out of breath. Despite being confined to his house, David wasn't sure about giving up his directing career, which has produced acclaimed films like The Elephant Man and 1984's Dune.

"I would try to do it remotely, if it comes to it," he confessed.

David was five serious relationshiops during his life; he married Peggy Reavey in 1968 and the pair welcomed a daughter, Jennifer, who is also film director.

© FilmMagic Jennifer Chambers Lynch and her father David attend the premiere of Surveillance in 2019

In 1977 David married Mary Fisk, and the couple welcomed a son. Between 1986 and 19991 David was in a relationship with actress Isabella Rossellini, and in 1992 he welcomed his thid child, a son, with editor Mary Sweeney.

In May 2006 Mary and David married but filed fo divorce a month later.

© Lily Lawrence Emily, David and son Riley with David's youngest child Lula in 2015

In 2009, David married actress Emily Stofle and in 2012 Emily gave birth to a daughter; Emily filed for divorce in 2023.

David leaves behind four children: daugher Jennifer, sons Austin and RIley, and daughter Lula.