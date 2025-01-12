Dancing on Ice pays tribute to The Vivienne following 'sudden' passing

Dancing on Ice has returned. Airing on Sunday night, the show began with an opening performance by the professional skaters, before Holly Willoughby paid tribute to The Vivienne, who tragically passed away aged 32 on 5 January.

© WireImage Holly Willoughby addressed The Vivienne's passing at the start of Dancing on Ice

In a heartbreaking moment, Holly told fans: "Before we move on, like us, many of you will have been saddened by the tragic news of The Vivienne's passing last weekend.

"Now they were a huge part of our show, making it all the way to the final in 2023," she continued. "They'll be very sorely missed and our thoughts are with The Vivienne's loved ones at this time. So sad."

© Getty Images The Vivienne passed away on 5 January

The Vivienne, whose real name was James Lee Williams, competed in and won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. They competed again in the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2022.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said officers confirmed Williams' passing after they were called to an address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, following reports of a sudden death.

The spokesman said: "Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

The news was subsequently announced by Williams' publicist, Simon Jones, who stated that the performer was an "incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person".

WATCH: Stars we lost in 2024

The statement read: "Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

"We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."

Dancing on Ice later followed suit, with the show issuing an official statement. "Everyone at Dancing on Ice is so deeply saddened by the passing of James Lee Williams, best known to our audiences as The Vivienne," it began.

"Making TV history through their groundbreaking and spellbinding skating partnership with Colin Grafton, James' unique vitality and fearless spirit entranced audiences week after week, as they became the first drag act to reach the final of the show. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their family and friends."

© Getty Images for VH1/Paramount + A vigil for The Vivienne was held in Liverpool on Sunday 12 January

Known and loved by many, on Sunday 12 January, a vigil was held for The Vivienne, with fans gathering outside St George's Plateau in Liverpool. The building itself, and many others, were lit in green – a nod to the drag star's role as the Wicked Witch in both the West End and touring productions of The Wizard of Oz.