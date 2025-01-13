General Hospital star dies aged 79 after 2,000 episodes on show

Leslie Charleson, the beloved actress who graced television screens for nearly five decades as Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 79.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed on Sunday, January 12, as tributes poured in from fans, colleagues, and the soap opera community, mourning the loss of an icon whose presence defined an era of daytime television.

Leslie, who first stepped into the role of Monica in 1977, became a staple of the long-running ABC soap, bringing depth, resilience, and elegance to her character.

Her passing was announced by General Hospital's executive producer, Frank Valentini, who paid an emotional tribute to the actress on the show’s official Instagram account.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson," he wrote, reflecting on the incredible impact she had on the show.

© ABC via Getty Images Leslie played Monica on General Hospital

"Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew."

Frank continued: "I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit, and incredible presence on set." His heartfelt message concluded with, "On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time."

© ABC via Getty Images The cast of General Hospital

As news of Leslie’s passing spread, devoted fans flooded social media with messages of love and gratitude, celebrating her remarkable career and the unforgettable moments she brought to life.

One fan wrote: "Rest in Peace! Leslie Charleson will always be Monica Quartermaine," while another shared, "Incredibly sad. A truly special character on the show. She was amazing."

Others reflected on growing up watching Leslie’s portrayal of Monica, with one fan commenting: "RIP, she will be missed and FOREVER Monica Quartermaine!!!" Another added: "I grew up watching her on GH since the 1970s. So heartbreaking."

Fellow soap stars also paid tribute, remembering Leslie not just as a powerhouse on-screen but as a warm, generous presence behind the scenes. Her professionalism, humor, and unwavering dedication to her craft made her a beloved figure in the industry.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in February 1945, Leslie was destined for a life in front of the camera. Her sister, Kate Charleson, was also an actress, and Leslie made her first mark in Hollywood in the mid-60s, appearing in television classics such as A Flame in the Wind (1965).

© ABC via Getty Images Leslie appeared on over 2,000 episodes

Her early career saw her take on roles in The Wild Wild West (1968), Adam-12 (1972), Happy Days (1975), and The Rockford Files (1977), showcasing her versatility across different genres. From 1967 to 1973, she played Iris Donnelly in the soap Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, establishing herself as a formidable force in daytime television.

It was in 1977, however, that Leslie would take on the role that would define her career. Cast as Dr. Monica Quartermaine, she became the cornerstone of General Hospital, appearing in a staggering 2,079 episodes. Her portrayal of Monica—a strong, determined, and sometimes controversial character—earned her critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.

Throughout her tenure on General Hospital, Leslie was recognized with four Daytime Emmy Award nominations, four Soap Opera Digest nominations, and two Soap Hub nominations. Her work was not only admired but celebrated by the industry and viewers alike.

In 2010, Leslie transitioned to a recurring role on the show, yet her presence remained integral to the General Hospital universe. Her final appearance on the soap came in December 2023, a fitting testament to a career that spanned generations.