The Vivienne's cause of death revealed after Drag Race star dies aged 32

Police have confirmed that there were "no suspicious circumstances" of RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne's death aged 32.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said officers had been called to an address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, at 12.22pm on Sunday following reports of a sudden death.

The spokesman said: "Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Specific details about what led to The Vivienne's sudden passing have yet to be revealed.

© Getty Images for VH1/Paramount + The Vivienne tragically passed away aged 32

The Vivienne, whose real name was James Lee Williams, rose to fame after winning the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and subsequently competed on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

The news was announced by Williams' publicist, Simon Jones, on Sunday evening, who wrote that the performer was an "incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person".

© Getty Images The Vivienne won season 1 of Drag Race UK

Mr Jones said that Williams, who was born in Wales, would be remembered for their "immense talent" and added that the "light they brought to every room was astonishing".

The statement read: "James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

"We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."

© Dave Benett Police said "there were no suspicious circumstances"

WATCH: Star who tragically died in 2024

Tributes poured in for the star, who was due to perform on stage next month in the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang musical in the role of the Childcatcher.

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse remembered The Vivienne for being a "phenomenal entertainer" and "trailblazer", while fellow RuPaul's Drag Race star said Williams' death was "a total shock".

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage also paid tribute to Williams on social media, describing their death as "heartbreaking".

Alongside pictures of them together, Michelle penned: "We go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point.

"Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all.

"You were a beacon to so many. Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times."

© BBC/Sister/AMC/Anika Molnar Tributes poured in for The Vivienne

Williams performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

In a post to social media, RuPaul's Drag Race said it was "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne" and praised Williams' "talent, humour, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration".

Fiona Campbell, BBC controller of youth audience, said the news was "deeply sad", adding that the broadcaster was "fiercely proud of The Vivienne’s achievements".