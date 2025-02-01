King Charles to star in Amazon Prime film - details

King Charles is set to star in a feature-length film for Amazon Prime, marking a major shift in how the royal family shares its work with the world.

Filming began in January at Dumfries House in Scotland. The documentary will focus on the King’s long-standing passion for environmentalism, sustainability, and his charitable efforts both in the UK and overseas.

A royal first for Amazon Prime

Unlike previous royal documentaries, which have been produced by the BBC or ITV, this project is being created for Amazon Prime. The film aims to “show, not tell” how the King’s ideas can inspire change in communities and the environment.

A palace source said: “The King is greatly looking forward to seeing how the Harmony concept can be communicated to a new and international audience, using some of the best creative talents in TV.”

The message behind the film

The film will explore the philosophy Charles first shared in his 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World. In the book, he called for a “dramatic revolution” in how we view our relationship with nature.

A source close to the production explained: “This is a chance to ‘show, not tell’ how these ideas can transform people, places, and ultimately the planet.”

The documentary will highlight how people, nature, and the built environment are interconnected. It will also showcase projects supported by The King’s Foundation, a charity based at Dumfries House.

What to expect from the documentary

While some might expect a “fly-on-the-wall” style documentary, the palace has made it clear that this isn’t the case. The focus will be on the King’s work and the global impact of his environmental efforts.

“The film is not about the King,” a palace insider confirmed. “It is about the work that he has inspired around the world in exploring and finding ways for communities to work in closer connection with nature and towards a more sustainable future.”

The film will likely feature interviews, footage of Charles’ projects, and insights into the philosophy that has shaped much of his public life.

A shift in royal media strategy

Choosing Amazon Prime for this documentary marks a significant shift in the royal family’s approach to media. In the past, royal documentaries have focused on specific events, such as coronations or weddings.

This move also comes at a time when Netflix has strong ties to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their Harry & Meghan docuseries and other projects.

Despite Amazon’s past royal-related productions, including A Very Royal Scandal, which covered Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview, the King has chosen the platform to reach a global audience.

The King’s legacy

Many see this film as an opportunity for Charles to cement his legacy, especially regarding environmental issues. He has often spoken about his frustration with how his work has been perceived.

In Harmony, he wrote: “Perhaps I should not have been surprised that so many people failed to fathom what I was doing. So many appeared to think, or were told, that I was merely leaping from one subject to another... What I have actually been trying to demonstrate is that all of these subjects are completely interrelated.”

The documentary aims to connect these dots, showing how Charles’ efforts in architecture, sustainability, and youth development all align with his broader vision.

The film is expected to be released on Prime Video towards the end of 2025 or in early 2026.

