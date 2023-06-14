The surprising coincidence between Meghan Markle and King Charles ahead of Trooping the Colour that you won't believe

See why the day holds meaning for the Duchess of Sussex as well

The Royal Family may have distanced themselves from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they resigned from their royal roles, but they'll never quite be able to escape them.

The next big royal celebratory event for the family is the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, on Saturday, June 17. Though his birthday is November 15, it is custom for monarchs to celebrate their birthday during the annual summer celebration, and though all eyes will surely be on him and the rest of the royal family, as it just so happens, it is a meaningful day for Meghan as well.

Meghan's claim to fame, the legal drama Suits, has sparked quite the hilarious coincidence, as it will start streaming on Netflix on the very same day as Trooping the Colour.

The series is currently available to stream on Amazon's Prime Video, though Netflix announced back in May that they had become the show's new home. Only the first eight seasons will be available to begin, and not its ninth and final installment.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh first tweeted about Suits' move from Prime Video to Netflix Saturday, June 10, when he joked: "Turns out on June 17th #Suits will move from Amazon Prime to Netflix (in [the] U.S.) So, if you haven't been watching Suits on Amazon, now would be the time to start not watching it on Netflix."

He cheekily added: "Also, feel free to continue not watching Suits on Peacock," referring to NBC's streaming platform. The drama originally aired on USA Network.

© Getty Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on Suits

Meghan appeared from its very first season in 2011 and for a total of 108 episodes, though she left the show at the end of season seven in 2018.

That year, on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the former actress married Harry, after their first meeting in early 2016.

© Getty Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams on Suits

She starred as paralegal Rachel Zane, opposite Patrick J. Adams' lead character Michael Ross, her love interest. Other cast members included Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer, and Wendell Pierce, and all of them with the exception of Wendell, who starred as Meghan's father, attended their co-star's royal wedding.

© Getty Meghan and King Charles with Queen Camilla at 2018's Trooping the Colour

Her departure from the show was announced shortly after her engagement to Harry was first revealed in November of 2017.

A statement from USA Network and Universal Cable Productions at the time read: "We want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement."

© Getty His Majesty was the one to walk Meghan down the aisle during her wedding

It continued: "Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best."

The last time fans saw Prince Harry with his brother Prince William and his father King Charles was for His Majesty's coronation celebrations in May, though the Duchess of Sussex was not in attendance and instead remained in their new home of Montecito. The last time she was with her royal in-laws was for the Queen's funeral in September.