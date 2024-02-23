Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles features in new Prime Video show - did you spot him?

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles featured in an episode of Prime Video's brand new food show from BBC food journalist, Stephanie Brookes.

The series, titled Restaurants of London with Stephanie Brookes, premiered earlier this year and sees the writer give viewers a glimpse of the very best food venues London has to offer.

© Prime Video Tom Parker Bowles and Stephanie Brookes at Wiltons in London

Tom, 49, a food writer and critic, appears in episode two, in which he and Stephanie dine at one of London's food 'institutions', Wiltons, which is known for serving fine dining classics including seafood and game.

The series synopsis reads: "Stephanie Brookes is a BBC food journalist with plenty of experience on the restaurant scene under her belt. London is home to some of the greatest dining experiences in the world and in this series, Stephanie gives you a glimpse of the very best Instagram'able, Iconic and celebrity-drenched venues London has to offer."

It's hardly surprising that Tom features in the show, given his wealth of experience in the world of food reviewing. He's authored numerous cookbooks and even won the Guild of Food Writers 2010 award for his writings on British food. He's also served as The Mail on Sunday's restaurant critic and a contributor to Esquire UK.

Stephanie's new series isn't his first TV appearance as Tom has featured on various programmes, including on MasterChef and Saturday Kitchen.

© Prime Video The series explores some of London's most iconic and memorable restaurants

For those who don't know, Tom embarked on a career in food writing after finishing university and previously credited his mum and dad for his love of food. "I grew up on a farm in Wiltshire, eating solid English food," he wrote in The Guardian in 2009. "My father was a passionate gardener and my mother a good cook." Find out more about their family in the video below.

WATCH: Everything to know about Queen Camilla's family

As for his life away from the cameras, Tom was previously married to fashion journalist Sara Buys, who has written for Town & Country magazine and Harpers & Queen magazine. The former couple met in 1998 before going on to tie the knot five years later on 10 September 2005 at St. Nicholas Church in Rotherfield Greys, Oxfordshire.

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Tom Parker Bowles with his ex-wife Sara Buys in 2017

Tom and Sara welcomed two children before they split in 2018: a daughter Lola, born in October 2007 and son Freddy, born in February 2010.

Both Lola and Freddy inherited their father's love of food, with Tom previously telling Square Mile: "My son loves sushi and Chinese food, which makes me very proud. And my daughter likes Italian. We have this pizza oven at home that you put on top of your cooker and it gets to 400 degrees and you make your own dough and chuck in a pizza. The kids are obsessed with that."

Tom pictured with his mum Queen Camilla in 2015

Restaurants of London with Stephanie Brookes is available to stream on Prime Video.