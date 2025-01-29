King Charles reveals shared 'love' with Prince William – but there's a caveat

King Charles had a busy day on Wednesday as the monarch met with over 300 MPs who were elected at the 2024 general election. The royal also met with peers that had been appointed during his reign.

During his chats, multiple MPs later spoke of their surprise at his extensive knowledge of their constituencies, while Dierdre Costigan, the new Labour MP for Ealing Southall, spoke of the monarch's love for a certain cuisine.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: King Charles participates in in traditional service

Speaking to reporters after the event, she shared: "So I said, I’m from Ealing Southall, and straight away he knew it was Little India, and he talked about his love of curries," before adding that Charles doesn't like them "too strong".

Curries are a favourite in the royal households, with the Princess of Wales known to be a huge lover. Charles's son, Prince William, is also a fan, but just like his father, he prefers them on the milder side.

© Getty Images Charles apparently loves a mild curry

Speaking of his favourite kind of curry, William told Peter Crouch on his That Peter Crouch Podcast: "Chicken masala, love that, a bit of flavour - I'm not a vindaloo man, put it that way."

In 2017, William was teased by his wife over the foodstuff, with the then Duchess of Cambridge revealing that the royal refused to eat curries due to not enjoying spicy food.

© Alamy Stock Photo The King met new elected politicians

In 2023, William was certainly known to be a fan of curries, joking in a BBC Radio interview he'd probably order one depending on what time he arrived home.

Away from the curries, one of the main draws at the reception was Steve Darling's guide dog. The blind Liberal Democrat politician was elected to the seat of Torbay and is often seen around Westminster with Jenny the guide dog.

© Getty Images Jenny the guide dog was a huge draw for the royals

Queen Camilla was delighted to meet Jenny and enthused: "Oh my goodness, I'm your patron," before petting her. The Duchess of Edinburgh was likewise thrilled to meet with Jenny, crouching to the floor to shake her paw.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB