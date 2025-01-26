King Charles's latest portrait leaves royal fans saying the same thing

King Charles looked so dapper in a new portrait shared to mark Burns Night on Saturday.

The striking portrait was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington last autumn and shows the monarch beaming beside a stack of leather-bound books in Balmoral Castle's ornate library.

© Photograph by Millie Pilkington for Buckingham Palace

The Royal Family's official social media accounts shared the image with the caption: "Wishing those celebrating a very happy #BurnsNight tonight. The King in the Library at Balmoral Castle, taken by Millie Pilkington."

Impressed by the striking portrait, royal fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section. Charles's choice of outfit proved to be a popular talking point, with royal aficionados racing to complement the King's smart tartan look.

© Getty Images King Charles wearing tartan at The Braemar Gathering in 2024

In light of the special Scottish occasion, His Majesty could be seen rocking a traditional tartan kilt crafted from the King Charles III tartan - a new variety of cloth designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority in 2023.

It was created to mark the coronation and in recognition of the King's strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of Highland dress and Scottish tartans.

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Charles, sitting outside Balmoral Castle in 1960

One follower penned: "A wonderfully colour-filled capture of his Majesty. Looking resplendent in tartan. My favourite portrait to date!!," while a second noted: "Beautiful picture of His Majesty! And indeed he looks very good in tartan," and a third chimed in: "I love the colour coordinating between books, tie and tartan."

The King's beloved Scottish home

King Charles's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, is beloved by the royal family. It's where they congregate together in the summer months and is renowned for its striking beauty thanks to the myriad mountains, lakes and lochs.

© Getty Images The royals flock to Balmoral during the summer months

Balmoral was said to be the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite royal residence, with her granddaughter Princess Eugenie once saying: "I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs!

"And people coming in and out all the time. Family-wise we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

© Getty Images The Royal Regiment of Scotland performing outside Birkhall

The Balmoral estate also holds a special place in Charles's heart as it's the home of his private bolthole, Birkhall, which is where he proposed to Queen Camilla in 2005.

He's particularly fond of the property's garden which he's previously described as "a special place". Talking to Country Life, he revealed: "It is such a special place, particularly because it was made by my grandmother. It is a childhood garden, and all I’ve done, really, is enhance it a bit."