Bradley Walsh stunned as he recognises contestant on The Chase

The Chase host Bradley Walsh was left stunned during Wednesday’s (29 January) episode after recognising a contestant on the popular ITV quiz show. The unexpected moment added a light-hearted twist to the episode, delighting viewers at home.

WATCH: Bradley Walsh recognises a contestant on The Chase

A familiar face in an unexpected place

© ITV Bradley Walsh recognises a contestant on The Chase

As Bradley introduced the four contestants—Rachel, Sian, Noel, and Jon—he did a double-take when Jon approached the podium for his cash builder round. The 63-year-old host squinted slightly, then said: “For some peculiar reason, I do recognise your face. Why do I recognise your face?”

Jon, a retail marketing consultant from Cheshire, quickly solved the mystery, revealing that he and Bradley had crossed paths two decades earlier at a charity football match.

A blast from the past

© ITV The contestant on The Chase who played football with Bradley Walsh

Jon explained: “We actually played against each other in a charity match. You were playing for Rod Stewart's All-Stars. There were three games—one at Wembley, one in Wigan, and one at Rod's house.”

Bradley’s eyes lit up as Jon recounted the matches. Jon then shared a particularly funny memory from the Wembley game: “You broke through and had a shot—a screamer over the top of my head. I didn’t get to it. It hit the side of the bar, bounced down with spin, came back out to me, and we played on. You were going absolutely mad.”

Bradley chuckled and asked: “Was I?”

Jon laughed: “You weren’t happy because the referee said ‘play on,’ so I did. You were shouting, ‘It was over the line!’ I kept saying it wasn’t. And Brad, I’ve got to tell you—20 years later—it wasn’t.”

Bradley laughed along, saying: “It wasn’t over the line.”

Jon replied with a grin: “No, it wasn’t.”

The fun didn’t stop there. Chaser Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan joined the banter, teasing Bradley: “Well, you beat Brad at least!” The light-hearted exchange set the tone for the rest of the episode.

High stakes and bold moves

© ITV It was a fun episode of The Chase this week

Jon went on to perform well in his cash builder round and made it back to the team successfully, banking £10,000. Noel also managed to secure a spot in the final chase.

However, Sian wasn’t as fortunate. Despite a solid effort, she couldn’t outsmart Jenny and was sent home.

Law student Rachel was next to face the Chaser. Although she only earned £2,000 in her cash builder, she made a bold move by opting for the top offer of £50,000. Unfortunately, after missing the first two questions, Rachel was swiftly caught by Jenny, leaving just Jon and Noel in the final chase.

A memorable episode

© ITV It was a memorable episode of The Chase

While the quiz was as competitive as ever, it was the unexpected reunion between Bradley and Jon that stole the show. Fans took to social media to share their amusement at the encounter, with many praising Bradley’s genuine reaction and Jon’s entertaining story.

The Chase continues to be a firm favourite with ITV viewers, blending tough trivia with moments of spontaneous fun—just like this one.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.