The Chase fans demand that Bradley Walsh stop his 'rude' habit

Viewers of The Chase have called on Bradley Walsh to put an end to what they describe as his 'rude' habit during Tuesday's episode of the popular ITV quiz show.

The 64-year-old host welcomed four new contestants – Lynn, Phoebe, Greg and Tim – as they took on Paul Sinha, known as The Sinnerman, in a bid to win a cash prize.

WATCH: Bradley Walsh grill another contestant on The Chase

However, it wasn’t long before Bradley found himself in hot water with fans after making a remark to 21-year-old Phoebe following an incorrect answer.

Bradley's comment sparks debate

© ITV The Chase fans demand that Bradley Walsh stops his rude habit

Phoebe stumbled on a question about the 1957 hit song 'Tutti Frutti' by Little Richard. After revealing her incorrect answer, Bradley sang the opening line of the song and remarked: "You are far too young to remember that."

He added: "I don't think it was even out when I was a kid."

Phoebe replied: "That has come up in a pub quiz before, just the song playing." Despite the light-hearted exchange, Bradley’s final comment to Phoebe after her round left viewers unimpressed. "Not to worry, £3,000 but I think you're better than that mate," he told her.

Viewers react on social media

© ITV Viewers don't like Bradley Walsh's rude habit on The Chase

Fans of the show were quick to take to social media to voice their frustration over Bradley’s comments. Many felt his remarks were dismissive and patronising towards younger contestants.

One viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I wasn't around when 'Tutti Frutti' came out in the 50s, but I still knew the answer. Bradley needs to stop using age as an excuse!"

Another commented: "All the time, the excuses. Just because someone is young doesn't mean they can't know old music."

A third viewer added: "Music isn't 'before your time' – people listen to all kinds of things these days. Give Phoebe a break!"

Phoebe's game performance

© ITV Bradley Walsh does laugh at the contestants a lot on The Chase

Despite the criticism surrounding Bradley’s comments, Phoebe managed to make it through to the next round alongside her teammates Lynn and Greg.

In the final chase, the trio answered 19 questions correctly, putting up a strong fight against The Sinnerman.

However, Paul ultimately caught them before the timer ran out, leaving them without a share of the prize pot.

Bradley’s history of cheeky comments

Bradley Walsh has been presenting The Chase for years

This isn’t the first time Bradley’s playful banter has landed him in trouble with viewers. The presenter, known for his quick wit and sense of humour, often pokes fun at contestants, but some fans believe he occasionally crosses the line.

While many enjoy his light-hearted approach, others have urged him to be more mindful of his comments, especially when it comes to younger participants.

The Chase continues to be a fan favourite

© Matt Frost / ITV Bradley Walsh on The Chase

Despite the backlash, The Chase remains one of ITV's most beloved quiz shows, with viewers tuning in daily to watch contestants test their general knowledge against the formidable Chasers.

The programme has built a loyal fanbase, and Bradley’s charisma is often credited as a key reason for its ongoing success.

Fans will have to wait and see if the host takes their feedback on board in future episodes.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.