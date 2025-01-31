The Chase fans 'switch off' as they claim Bradley Walsh has 'given up' on 'most boring' episode ever

Fans of The Chase on ITV were not happy with Wednesday's episode, taking to social media to share their frustration. Many viewers enjoy the excitement when a contestant takes a risk, but this episode left them disappointed.

Bradley Walsh, 63, welcomed four new players hoping to take on the Chaser and win a cash prize. The team consisted of Taven from Knutsford, Sharron from London, Rumun from Manchester, and Sally from Woking. Their opponent was Shaun Wallace, also known as The Dark Destroyer.

WATCH: Samir's annoying habit highlighted by The Chase fans

Contestants play it safe

© ITV The Chase fans claim that this episode was the most boring ever

Taven was first up but struggled in the cash-builder round. Instead of going high, he played it safe and opted for the middle offer. His cautious approach did not pay off, as he was quickly eliminated by Shaun.

Sharron followed, refusing to take the low offer of £1,000 but also avoiding the high offer. She chose the middle option of £5,000 but was soon caught by the Chaser and sent home.

Rumun, the third player, continued the trend. He secured £8,000 in the cash-builder but declined the high offer, choosing to stick with the middle amount. Unfortunately, he too was caught, leaving only one contestant in the game.

Viewers lose patience

© ITV None of these contestants made it through to the final chase

As one contestant after another was knocked out, fans at home grew frustrated. Many turned to social media to complain that the episode lacked excitement.

One viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "#TheChase Not happening with this game today, even Brad looks like he's given up."

Another added: "This is the most boring episode ever, why does no one take the risk anymore?"

A third posted: "What a waste of time, an excellent player gets £8,000 in the cash-builder but refuses to go for the £80,000. Take a risk!"

Others were more blunt, with one saying: "All four of them are boring."

Sally makes it to the final

© ITV Bradley Walsh on The Chase

The only contestant to make it to the final Chase was Sally, who secured £4,000. Despite being the last player standing, she was unable to beat the Chaser.

With a minute left on the clock, Shaun caught her, ending the game without a win for the team. Bradley was quick to point out how things might have played out differently with more players in the final.

He told Sally: "What's interesting about your team is 18 plus you at four puts you at 22. That puts you in the super team bracket, strangely enough."

He continued: "However, the damage was done early doors. Taking out three players really paints you into a bit of a corner."

Fans left disappointed

© Shutterstock Darragh Ennis, Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett, Bradley Walsh, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace on The Chase

Despite Sally's efforts, the lack of risk-taking left fans feeling underwhelmed. Many admitted they had "switched off" before the episode even finished.

One viewer wrote: "This is the first time I've ever turned off The Chase. Not worth watching."

Another added: "The contestants were playing as if they didn’t even want to win. What’s the point?"

While every episode of The Chase brings new contestants, viewers are hoping for a bit more excitement in the next one.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.