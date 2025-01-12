The Chase's Bradley Walsh left stunned by 'disastrous' players

Bradley Walsh was left stunned on The Chase after a team of players delivered what he described as a "disastrous" performance. The ITV show saw the 64-year-old presenter visibly shocked as all four contestants failed to make it through to the final chase.

The team faced off against Darragh Ennis, known as "The Menace," in hopes of winning a cash prize. The first player, Ian, a 65-year-old actor from London, answered just two questions correctly in the cash builder. With £2,000 on the table, Ian turned down a low offer of £200 and a high offer of £20,000, sticking with his original amount.

Unfortunately, Ian was quickly caught by Darragh, leaving the team down a player from the start.

Next up was Dianne, a 32-year-old structural engineer. She only managed to answer one question correctly in the cash builder, earning £1,000. Aiming high, she took the £25,000 offer but was also eliminated by Darragh, continuing the losing streak.

Hoping to turn things around, Ruth, a 55-year-old cycling instructor, stepped up. She scored three correct answers in the cash builder, earning £3,000. Despite advice from teammate Jason to take the low offer of £1,000, Ruth opted for £3,000.

However, she too fell short, with Darragh catching her before she could return to the team. As Ruth was eliminated, Bradley commented: "This is really disastrous for my team."

The final contestant, Jason, a 29-year-old doctor from Bristol, had the highest cash builder score of the day, answering five questions correctly. Darragh offered him £100,000, which Jason decided to go for. Despite his confidence, Jason was unable to beat the chaser and was caught before making it back.

With no contestants left, the team was allowed to bring one player back for the final chase. They chose Jason, who managed to answer 12 questions correctly on his own.

However, his solo effort was not enough to defeat Darragh, who caught him with 49 seconds remaining.

At the end of the show, Darragh pointed out the importance of considering the low offer in such situations. He speculated that the team could have performed better if more players had made it to the final chase.

Bradley closed the episode by congratulating Darragh on his performance and expressing disappointment for the team.

The Chase continues to air weekdays at 5 pm on ITV and ITVX.