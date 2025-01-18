Bradley Walsh shut down by The Chase contestant after surprising admission

Bradley Walsh was left speechless during Friday’s episode of The Chase after a contestant shut down his comments about Indian cuisine.

The moment sparked debate among viewers and even drew a sharp response from Chaser Paul Sinha.

Su takes on The Sinnerman

The episode featured contestant Su, who was the fourth player to take on Paul, known as The Sinnerman. Before getting to the quiz, Bradley engaged Su in small talk, during which she revealed her love for cooking traditional Indian dishes.

When Bradley mentioned his favourite Indian restaurant, Su quickly interrupted, saying: "I don't consider curry an Indian food, I make real Indian food." The remark left Bradley momentarily stunned and confused some viewers.

Paul Sinha responds to Su's comment

Attempting to recover, Bradley added: "Well, Paul’s dad has made me a lovely curry." Su replied: "That’s not Indian, that’s Bengali." The exchange didn’t go unnoticed by Paul, who addressed it when Su took her turn in the Cash Builder.

He said: "You accused my dad of lacking authenticity," adding that he wouldn’t be “generous” with his cash offers. Paul presented Su with options ranging from -£2,000 to £20,000, a stark contrast to the usual middle-ground offers.

Social media reacts

The interaction quickly caught viewers’ attention, with many taking to social media to discuss the moment. One viewer wrote: "Curry’s not Indian food? What does that even mean?" Another said: "Don’t mess with Paul now, Su."

Some viewers sided with Paul, expressing frustration at Su’s comments. One remarked: "I felt the same way when she attacked Indian food. Not a good look!"

A tough round for Su

Su’s time in the game didn’t improve after the exchange. She struggled to build momentum during the Cash Builder and ultimately failed to beat Paul in the head-to-head round.

The episode ended on a more positive note for the remaining players, who managed to secure a respectable £16,000 in the Final Chase.

A show full of surprises

This isn’t the first time The Chase has delivered memorable moments. Earlier this month, contestants Karen and Ian made history with a staggering £100,000 win, the biggest prize in the show’s history.

As for Bradley, the seasoned host took the awkward moment in his stride, reminding viewers why his quick wit and charm make him a fan favourite.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV and is available to stream on ITVX.