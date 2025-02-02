Davina McCall shocks fans with unrecognisable new look as she makes a drastic change

The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall left fans stunned on Saturday night (1 February) after debuting a dramatic new look on the ITV show.

Known for her signature dark hair, Davina surprised viewers with a bold transformation that had many struggling to recognise her at first glance.

WATCH: The Masked Singer's judges guess who Pufferfish is

A striking transformation

© Instagram Davina McCall shocked fans with new look

Davina, 56, stepped onto the Masked Singer stage sporting a short, sleek blonde hairstyle, a stark contrast to her usual brunette locks. The striking look immediately grabbed viewers' attention, sparking a wave of reactions on social media.

One fan wrote: "I wondered who that was in the blonde wig—it's Davina!" while another admitted: "Barely recognised Davina with that blonde wig." A third viewer echoed the sentiment, saying: "Didn't even recognise Davina for a second."

The truth behind Davina's new look

© Instagram The truth behind Davina McCall's new look revealed

Ahead of the episode, Davina revealed that her fresh look was thanks to a wig. Taking to Instagram, she shared behind-the-scenes details: "My absolute favourite of the series this week. The wig was lent to us by @amberjeanshop and I've been so grateful for their help with the hair this season of @maskedsingeruk on @itv."

Davina praised the simplicity and ease of using wigs, adding: "I love using the wigs—they keep things really simple and really quick, and I think it looks absolutely stunning."

She credited her glam team for the transformation, saying: "Fantastic job as always done by @abigailrosewhite on clothes and @cherylphelpsgardiner on the makeup." Davina also mentioned using the @mdlondon STRAIT styling tool and @umbertogiannini texture boost spray to perfect the look.

Fans react to Davina's bold style

© Instagram Davina McCall's new look on The Masked Singer

Viewers flooded social media with comments, expressing both shock and admiration for Davina's new look. While some admitted they were initially confused, many praised her for pulling off the blonde style effortlessly.

One fan wrote: "Davina can literally rock any look. She looks amazing!" Another added: "Blonde suits her so much, she looks like a whole new person!"

The competition heats up

© ITV Davina McCall with her The Masked Singer judges

While Davina's transformation stole the spotlight, the competition on The Masked Singer continued to intensify. With only seven celebrities left in the contest, the stakes are higher than ever.

Pufferfish, Bear, Bush, Dressed Crab, Kingfisher, Snail, and Wolf returned to the stage, battling to secure their spots with a double elimination looming. Last week's episode saw the unmasking of comedian and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, who was revealed to be behind the Teeth costume.

Other celebrities who have been unmasked so far include Kate Garraway, Prue Leith, Macy Gray, and Carol Decker.

The countdown to the finale

© ITV Davina McCall is one of the judges on The Masked Singer

ITV has confirmed that the finale of The Masked Singer will air on 15 February. The identities of the final three celebrities will be revealed, bringing the season to an exciting conclusion.

As the competition heats up, fans are eagerly guessing which stars are hiding behind the elaborate costumes. But for now, it's Davina's daring new look that has everyone talking.

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.